Alexis Sanchez’s future at Inter Milan looks very uncertain as the Serie A giants are looking for a new destination to send the forward. The Chilean has been at the San Siro since 2019 but the arrival of Romelu Lukaku and potentially Paulo Dybala means that a player in the forward areas of the pitch will need to be offloaded. In addition to this, the 33-year-old has one year left on his contract so should Inter want a fee they will likely need to sell him now.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 20 HOURS AGO