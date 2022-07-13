ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yerington, NV

Lyon County Sheriff's Office deputies find family living in unsafe RV, two arrested

By News 4, Fox 11 Digital Staff
FOX Reno
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYERINGTON, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office deputies found a family residing in a recreational vehicle without proper hookups and utilities for the second time in one week. Deputies were informed about a residence located at the 300 block of 2nd Avenue in Yerington where...

foxreno.com

Comments / 0

Related
KOLO TV Reno

One person dead, suspect arrested in Sparks bar shooting

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A Sparks man is facing an open murder charge after a late night shooting at a bar on Prater Way. According to Sparks Police, officers were called to Aguitas Bar and Grill around 12:30 a.m. on Friday morning. When they arrived, officers found a man with a gunshot wound who died at the scene. During the investigation, it was discovered that an argument inside the bar led up to the shooting.
SPARKS, NV
FOX Reno

Seven arrested after back-to-back Sparks home invasions

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Multiple northern Nevada law enforcement agencies collaborated to arrest seven men between the ages of 18 and 22 after a Sparks home on I Street was invaded two times during the first week of July. At around 11:00 p.m. on July...
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

Man Arrested With Nine Bags of Drugs, Washoe County Deputies Say

A 37-year-old man faces several drug-related charges after authorities say they found nearly 5.8 pounds of drugs inside a car during a traffic stop. Washoe County Sheriff's Deputies made that traffic stop on July 8th in the Verdi area. While approaching the car, they say the suspect, Randy Panzer tried...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

7 arrested in two west Sparks cases; 5 face kidnap charges

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Police Department said Thursday it has arrested seven men ages 18 to 22 in two criminal cases in west Sparks, five on kidnapping charges. The crimes happened July 1 and July 7 in the 1800 block of I Street just west of Rock Boulevard. Police...
SPARKS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yerington, NV
Cars
City
Yerington, NV
County
Lyon County, NV
Yerington, NV
Crime & Safety
Nevada State
Nevada Cars
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
Lyon County, NV
Crime & Safety
2news.com

RPD to Crack Down on Sideshows

The Reno Police Department is seeing a growing trend in our community. It involves large gatherings of people in parking lots, cul-de-sacs and other open areas where drivers spin their cars and trucks in circles. The gatherings are known as sideshows. "What's known as sideshows or street takeovers is another...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Fire destroys north Reno apartment

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Fire destroyed one unit Thursday at Reno Vista apartments, the Reno Fire Department said. Two people were displaced by the fire. It appears a fire started on a balcony and spread into the apartment. The roof partially collapsed on the second-floor unit, the fire department said. The...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Two manufactured homes damaged in north Reno fire

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Two manufactured homes suffered damage Thursday in a fire off Sutro Street north of McCarran Boulevard. The fire was reported about 5:11 p.m. on Chablis Drive and six Reno Fire Department fire trucks responded with 25 total personnel. Smoke was visible from U.S. 395. One home suffered...
RENO, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child And Family Services#Rv#County Jail#Living Conditions#Alcohol
2news.com

Home Security System Captures Bear Roaming Reno Front Yard

A home security system captured a bear roaming in a front yard near Bishop Manogue High School Friday morning. Pete Sapico, who shared the video with us, says he believes the same bear knocked down his garbage bin a few hours earlier. There are some things you can do to...
RENO, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
KOLO TV Reno

Police find two dead inside Sparks home

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Police are investigating after they found a man and a woman dead inside a Sparks home. It happened at a home on Tyler Way just after 6 p.m. Saturday. Detectives believe it appears to be a murder/suicide incident but say there’s no risk to the public.
SPARKS, NV
mynews4.com

Two people found dead inside Sparks home

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One man and a woman were found dead inside a home in Sparks Saturday night, police say. At approximately 6:05 p.m., the Sparks Police Department (Sparks PD) patrol officers responded to a home at the 1300 block of Tyler Way on a report of family dsiturbance.
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Daring and Dangerous Donner Summit

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - You can learn more about the history of Donner Summit this weekend. Eastern Sierra History Series continues at Wylder Hope Valley on Saturday, July 16 with the presentation, Daring and Dangerous Donner Summit. Local historian and author David Woodruff shares some of the lesser known history of the area. Watch to learn more.
RENO, NV
CBS Sacramento

7 Indicted In South Lake Tahoe Drug Trafficking Operation

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Seven defendants, all from South Lake Tahoe and Sacramento, were charged in two separate indictments related to a drug trafficking operation that spanned nearly two years, prosecutors said Friday. The defendants were: Wendy Labuda, 64, of South Lake Tahoe Epifanio Ramirez, 47, of South Lake Tahoe Sarah Anderson, 32, of South Lake Tahoe Fabian Gomez, 33, of South Lake Tahoe Joaleen Rogers, 53, of South Lake Tahoe Robert Choate, 38, of South Lake Tahoe William Owen, 47, of Sacramento All but Choate were charged in one indictment with counts, including distribution of meth and heroin, specific to each person, U.S. Attorney Philip A. Talbert announced. Choate was charged in a separate indictment with distribution of methamphetamine and heroin, as part of the same investigation. Between August 2020 and May 2022, all seven individuals sold methamphetamine and heroin in and around the South Lake Tahoe region, prosecutors said. Some of the people they sold the drugs to were confidential informants. Additionally, investigators learned that some of the drug supply had come from Sacramento. Prosecutors said four other defendants were charged last August as part of the same operation.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Nevada Appeal

Lyon County approves ordinance for storage facilities

On July 7, the Lyon County Board of County Commissioners passed an ordinance addressing self-storage and recreational vehicle storage facilities. The ordinance amended Lyon County Code 15.335.03 by requiring:. All self-storage buildings shall be permanent structures built or assembled onsite. The perimeter of the facility shall be screened by a...
LYON COUNTY, NV
Record-Courier

Sprinkler ordinance never about wildfires

Three years ago, when county commissioners approved a fire sprinkler ordinance, the tone of the debate seemed trend toward how to slow down construction. The ordinance required homes built more than 1,000 feet from the nearest fire hydrant and homes that are 5,000 square feet or larger to install sprinklers.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy