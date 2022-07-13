Wrong-way driver leads officers on a high-speed pursuit that reached 100 mph in Fresno

A man was arrested Tuesday night after he led officers on a high-speed pursuit on Fresno highways

Officers from the California Highway Patrol were patrolling at Highway 41, near Manning Avenue when they noticed a Kia Optima with expired registration.

Officers turned on their vehicle’s lights, but the vehicle accelerated to over 100 mph, CHP spokesman Mike Salas said.

The vehicle entered Highway 41, traveling northbound the wrong way against oncoming traffic.

The pursuit continued northbound on the center median until the suspect reached the Lincoln Avenue overpass, where he exited then entered back onto northbound Highway 41.

The Fresno Police Department helicopter assisted on the pursuit that reached to areas of Highway 99.

The man continued on Highway 41 and then transitioned onto eastbound Highway 180.

The pursuit continued on Highway 180 with speeds up to 100 mph until exiting at Chestnut Avenue.

The man collided head-on into Mitsubishi Mirage at approximately 20 mph, causing moderate damage. The other motorist had non-life threatening injuries.

Officers arrested the suspect, who was identified as Christopher Orion Arreola.

He was booked into Fresno County jail on three felony charges, Salas said.

The pursuit lasted over 30 minutes.