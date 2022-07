Timing is part of the striker’s art. Robert Lewandowski can time his arrival into the penalty box better than virtually anyone else. First to the ball so often, he was reportedly last to training recently, apparently late three days in a row. A sulking striker seemed to be sending a message. It was heeded. A day later, Bayern Munich announced a deal had been agreed. Lewandowski will join one of the worst Barcelona teams in the last four decades.Not, perhaps, that he would phrase it that way. But if Bayern Munich’s status as a destination club may feel under...

SOCCER ・ 1 HOUR AGO