ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beltrami County, MN

Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office K9 Rip Assists in Local Firearm Offense

By Emma Hudziak
lptv.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeltrami County Sheriff’s Office K9 named Rip, assisted in a local firearm offense on July 8th, 2022. The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office reported that around 2:36 am, a Hubbard County Sheriff’s Deputy, a Beltrami County Sheriff’s Deputy and a Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office K9 were in the parking lot of Pete’s...

lptv.org

Comments / 0

Related
DL-Online

DL woman, Frazee man hurt in 2-car crash on Hwy 34 Friday

A Detroit Lakes woman and a Frazee man were injured in a two-car crash Friday afternoon on Highway 34 east of Detroit Lakes. Susie Diane Hoppert, 69, of Detroit Lakes and Anthony Mark Vogt, 57, of Frazee both suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the rear-end collision, according to the State Patrol. Vogt was taken to Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital. Hoppert was not listed as going to a hospital.
FRAZEE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: Body recovered from Lake Bemidji

BEMIDJI, Minn. -- Authorities in northern Minnesota say a body was pulled from Lake Bemidji Wednesday afternoon.According to the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office, a Minnesota DNR biologist who was working on the lake found the body near Lake Boulevard, which is on the southwest side of the lake. When deputies responded, they located the body of a male individual and pulled the body from the lake. There were no obvious signs of trauma, the sheriff's office said. Deputies also found clothing and personal items on the shore near where the body was located. The body was taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office for autopsy and identification.-For anyone who may be struggling right now, please know help is available.You can call or text the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 24 hours a day, seven days a week.Text 741-741 or call 1-800-273-8255.
BEMIDJI, MN
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: fire put out at business in Vergas, MN

VERGAS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The fire has been put out, Valley News Live’s reporter on seen says damage was minimal. Firefighters from several departments were dispatched to a fire at a business in Vergas, Minnesota. The fire was reported at Paul’s Insulation on the afternoon of Friday,...
VERGAS, MN
lptv.org

Fundraiser Set Up to Help Woman Injured in Crash in Pequot Lakes

A GoFundMe campaign has been established to help a 21-year-old woman who was severely injured in a crash last weekend that also killed her 88-year-old grandmother. Anita Haller died in the two-vehicle collision in Pequot Lakes, and the Minnesota State Patrol reported that Tyler Haller suffered life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to a Duluth hospital.
PEQUOT LAKES, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beltrami County, MN
Crime & Safety
County
Beltrami County, MN
County
Hubbard County, MN
Hubbard County, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Bemidji, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Bemidji, MN
Crime & Safety
trfradio.com

Injuries Reported in Single Vehicle Accident, Driver Unidentified

Injuries were reported in a single vehicle accident Thursday in Beltrami County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 23 year old woman, and a 30 year old woman were injured when the eastbound 2006 Mercury Milan, in which they were passengers, left Highway 1 at Wheat Road in Quiring Township, and rolled multiple times before coming to rest on its roof. Both were taken to Sanford Bemidji, and treated for injuries troopers at the scene described as non-life threatening. Both had been consuming alcohol, prior to the accident, and both were wearing seat-belts.
BELTRAMI COUNTY, MN
trfradio.com

Rear-End Collision Reported Wednesday Evening on Highway 1 West

No injuries reported in a two vehicle accident last night involving a tractor. Pennington County Sheriff’s officials were called to Highway 1 West and 120th Ave Northeast on Wednesday, July 13th after a 2007 Chevy Impala driven by Tamara K Rominski of Warren “collided into the rear of” a 2004 Cadillac driven by Johan J Van Vuuren of Plummer. According to the report, the eastbound Cadillac had on hazard-lights while following a tractor.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, MN
knsiradio.com

St. Cloud Woman Killed in Crow Wing County Crash

(KNSI) — The Minnesota State Patrol says a St. Cloud woman has died after a crash in Crow Wing County. According to the crash report, 88-year-old Anita Haller died when her car was hit while driving across Highway 371 in Pequot Lakes just before 9:30 Saturday morning. Haller’s 21-year-old passenger suffered life-threatening injuries. He was airlifted to a hospital in Duluth.
CROW WING COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

21-year-old visiting Minnesota severely injured in crash that killed her grandmother

A fundraiser has been launched to help a 21-year-old woman who suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash that killed her grandmother this past weekend. Tyler Haller, from Phoenix, Arizona, was visiting her family in Minnesota when the crash happened Saturday morning in Pequot Lakes. She was airlifted to a hospital in Duluth after she suffered multiple fractures in her pelvis and ankle, according to the Go Fund Me set up by a family friend.
PEQUOT LAKES, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Jail#Beltrami County Sheriff#Convenience Lane Se
cbs3duluth.com

Minnesota man dies in OHV crash Saturday

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - A 23-year-old is dead after an OHV crash near Leech Lake early Saturday morning. According to authorities, at 10:30 Saturday morning the Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) crash near Shingobee Township. Authorities said the person who...
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

1 dead, 2 gravely injured after crash in Pequot Lakes

PEQUOT LAKES, Minn. -- One person is dead and two others have life-threatening injuries after a crash in Crow Wing County Saturday morning.According to the Minnesota State Patrol, The crash occurred just before 9:30 a.m. as a driver in a Chrysler Sebring was crossing Highway 371 in Pequot Lakes. The Sebring was struck broadside by a driver in a Dodge Caravan.The driver of the Sebring, 88-year-old Anita Haller of St. Cloud, died at the scene, the state patrol said. Her passenger, a 21-year-old from Arizona, was airlifted to a hospital in Duluth with life-threatening injuries.The Caravan's driver was hospitalized but is expected to recover. A 40-year-old passenger from North Dakota was also flown to Duluth with life-threatening injuries. Another passenger, a 63-year-old man from Cass Lake, was uninjured.
PEQUOT LAKES, MN
CBS Minnesota

Waterville Man, 23, killed in northern Minnesota ATV crash

AKELEY, Minn. – A 23-year-old man is dead after an ATV crash Sunday morning in northern Minnesota. The Cass County Sheriff's office says the crash happened sometime after midnight on Lake Alice Road Northwest in Shingobee Township, near Akeley. A driver encountered the aftermath of the crash at about 10:28 a.m. and called 911.
WATERVILLE, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Kat Kountry 105

One Killed and Two Critically Injured in Crash Near Brainerd

Pequot Lakes, MN (KROC-AM News) - An elderly woman was the victim of a traffic crash that occurred Saturday morning in the Brainerd Lakes area. The State Patrol says 88-year-old Anita Haller of St. Cloud was killed when her car collided with a minivan when she attempted to cross Highway 371 in Pequot Lakes. The minivan was traveling north on Highway 371 when the crash occurred just before 9:30 AM.
BRAINERD, MN
DL-Online

New York Mills man seriously injured while burning a brush pile

A New York Mills man was seriously injured while attempting to burn a brush pile Sunday evening. Joshua Ard, 41, “sustained significant injuries” in the accident and was transported to Perham Health hospital by family members, according to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office. He was later flown by helicopter to the Twin Cities for further treatment. A condition report was not available.
NEW YORK MILLS, MN
lptv.org

Greater Bemidji’s 218 Relocate Program Expands to Include Community Connections

Greater Bemidji’s 218 Relocate program recently expanded. This update aims to not only help recruit new talent to the greater Bemidji area, but also to retain it. Through expansions to older plans like the Telecommuter Relocation program and the introduction of the New Resident Relocation program, this second phase to 218 Relocate is a step toward fighting the nationwide worker shortage on a local scale.
BEMIDJI, MN
lptv.org

Watermark Art Festival in Bemidji Kicks Off This Weekend

Art lovers from all over are in Bemidji this weekend for the city’s annual art festival. This is now the 54th year of what had been known as Art in the Park and is now called the Watermark Art Festival. Vendors and artists were busy setting up today at...
BEMIDJI, MN
CBS Minnesota

15-year-old crashes car into northern Minnesota restaurant, 2 injured

DORSET, Minn. -- Two people were injured at the end of last month when a 15-year-old girl crashed a car into a restaurant in northern Minnesota.According to the Hubbard County Sheriff's Office, she was trying to park her 2014 Dodge Caravan around noon on June 25 when she "accidentally hit the accelerator" instead of the brake.The car sped up and hit the side of Dorset House Restaurant. Two people inside the building received head, leg, and chest injuries when the car crashed through the wall.They were taken to a hospital, and their condition is unknown.The crash is under investigation.
HUBBARD COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy