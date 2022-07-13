ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Lightning sign Sergachev, Cirelli, Cernak to 8-year extensions

By EDUARDO A. ENCINA
Tri-City Herald
 2 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. — The Lightning’s big splash Wednesday had little to do with the existing free-agent market, but instead ensures the franchise will keep its top, young core players in Lightning sweaters for the long term. Defensemen Mikhail Sergachev and Erik Cernak and center Anthony Cirelli were...

www.tri-cityherald.com

