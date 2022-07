Farmers’ markets are a great way to eat local, organic, healthy foods and support the local industry. The Carolina Lowlands are famous for their rich, fertile soils that have fed the city of Charleston from its very founding. The area’s bountiful harvest has given rise to a unique foodie culture that focuses on good food, good times and strong community bonds. The islands and farmlands around the area produce a range of delicious crops ripe for any foodie’s table.

