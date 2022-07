The Miami Dolphins are preparing for the start of training camp with rookies reporting to the facility in less than a week, and veterans will follow a week after that. This offseason, general manager Chris Grier and the Dolphins organization have done an impressive job putting together a coaching staff and roster that has a real chance to be an upgrade from what they did last year, as they look to make the postseason for the first time since 2016.

