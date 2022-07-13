ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Rapids, MI

Former Ferris All-American in NBA Summer League

By Courtesy of Ferris State Athletics
bigrapidsnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIG RAPIDS - Former Ferris State University men's basketball standout and 2018 NCAA Division II National Player of the Year Zach Hankins (Charlevoix) has been selected and is currently competing for the New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA Summer League. This year marks Hankins' third trip to the NBA's...

www.bigrapidsnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inside The Rockets

How To Watch: Rockets Vs. Trail Blazers Summer League Game 4

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets are riding a two-game win streak entering Thursday's summer league match against the Portland Trail Blazers. In a 97-84 victory against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday, Jabari Smith Jr. had his best game of the 2022 Summer League tournament. He connected on six out of his 12 attempts from the field for 19 points, nine rebounds, a pair of steals and a block.
HOUSTON, TX
Pelicans Scoop

Pelicans vs. Lakers Preview: Summer League Title Shot On The Line

The New Orleans Pelicans (2-1) can clinch an NBA Summer League title shot with a win over the Los Angeles Lakers (1-2). The Pelicans (+9.7) have a better point differential than the Portland Trail Blazers (+8.3) but the Phoenix Suns (+7.3) have a chance to make a leap into the championship game. The Pelicans just need a win that is at least within two points of the Suns, if Phoenix can topple the Sacramento Kings.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Big Rapids, MI
Big Rapids, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan College Basketball
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Basketball
City
Charlevoix, MI
Big Rapids, MI
Basketball
City
Hawks, MI
NBC Sports

Summer League takeaways: Davison puts on a show vs. Grizzlies

The Boston Celtics' Summer League squad is red-hot. They earned their third consecutive victory in Las Vegas on Thursday as they took down the Memphis Grizzlies, 108-91. JD Davison, the Celtics' second-round pick in this year's NBA Draft, led the way with a game-high 28 points. Juhann Begarin and Justin Jackson added 19 and 16 points respectively as Boston shot 50 percent from the field as a group.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Paolo Banchero: ‘Mind Was on Rockets’ Before NBA Draft

HOUSTON — Paolo Banchero is an early favorite to take home Rookie of the Year honors following an impressive outing during the 2022 NBA Summer League tournament. Banchero led the Orlando Magic to a 2-0 record before the franchise prematurely ended his run in Las Vegas after averaging 20.0 points on 40.7 percent shooting, 6.0 assists and 5.0 rebounds.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Detroit Pistons: 2 biggest overreactions from 2022 NBA Summer League

After the Sacramento Kings shocked the NBA by selecting Keegan Murray with the fourth pick in this year’s draft, it opened the door for the Detroit Pistons to pick Jaden Ivey out of Purdue at No. 5, who was considered the fourth-best prospect in this class, just behind the “big three” of Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren and Jabari Smith.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zach Hankins
WolverineDigest

BREAKING: Michigan Lands Big Commitment

Colleyville (Texas) Covenant Christian Academy defensive lineman Enow Etta officially announced his commitment to the University of Michigan on Wednesday. Etta was new defensive line coach Mike Elston's first offer once he got the job at U-M, making sure to maintain a close relationship with the four-star prospect throughout the process. Earlier in his recruitment, Etta had this to say about Elston and Michigan.
ANN ARBOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Summer League#Nba G League#Nba Tv#Xavier University#Ferris State University#The New Orleans Pelicans#The Nba Summer League#The Philadelphia 76ers#The Phoenix Suns#The Birmingham Squadron#The Thomas Mack Center#The University Of Nevada#The Atlanta Hawks
NHL

Red Wings sign Austin Czarnik and Matt Luff

Czarnik, 29, spent time with the New York Islanders and Seattle Kraken during the 2021-22 campaign. The 5-foot-9, 170-pound center had five points in 11 games with the Islanders, along with two assists in six appearances for the Kraken. He also suited up in 38 games with the AHL's Bridgeport Islanders last season and posted 37 points (14-23-37) and eight penalty minutes, in addition to 10 points (3-7-10) and a plus-three rating in six Calder Cup Playoff games. Czarnik was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Boston Bruins on March 31, 2015 and has played in parts of six seasons with the Bruins, Calgary Flames, Islanders and Kraken, recording 45 points (15-30-45) and 20 penalty minutes in 142 games since 2016-17. He also picked up 225 points (81-144-225), a plus-27 rating and 86 penalty minutes in 227 AHL games with Providence Bruins, Stockton Heat and Bridgeport. Czarnik led all AHL rookies with 61 points (20-41-61) in 68 games during the 2015-16 season and represented Providence at the 2018 AHL All-Star Classic.
DETROIT, MI
FastBreak on FanNation

NBA Summer League Standouts: Day 8 Recap

Entering the final few days of this offseason’s Las Vegas Summer League, teams are continuing to get a better idea of what their young cores are looking like. In addition, every franchise around the league is still evaluating players participating in Summer League not only to see if they would like to add them to their G League rosters, but to see if they would potentially fit in with their actual NBA roster on a two-way contract.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Ringer

Biggest Takeaways From 2022 NBA Summer League

With a week of NBA summer league action in the books, we check in with our writers on the scene to see who and what has stood out the most in Las Vegas. Has the Chet Holmgren Experience lived up to the hype?. Tyler Parker: It seems like everyone always...
LAS VEGAS, NV
NBC Sports

Why Celtics (barely) missed out on Summer League championship game

The Summer Celtics will take the court one more time in Las Vegas, but it won't be in the championship game. Boston recorded its third consecutive victory at the 2022 NBA Summer League on Thursday by defeating the Memphis Grizzlies 108-91. The C's own a 3-1 record through four games after a loss to the Miami Heat and wins over the Milwaukee Bucks and Golden State Warriors.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
FSU
ClutchPoints

Red Wings secure monster free agency haul with 3 key signings

The Detroit Red Wings have had a busy start to free agency, bringing in a handful of key players to help them get back into the playoffs. Among the big additions to Detroit’s roster on Day 1 of free agency include David Perron, Dominik Kubalik, and Ben Chiarot. It’s a two years deal for David […] The post Red Wings secure monster free agency haul with 3 key signings appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DETROIT, MI
FastBreak on FanNation

TRADE: New York Knicks Announce Deal Involving Former 6th Overall Pick

On Monday, the New York Knicks officially announced the trade that they made with the Detroit Pistons. Knicks PR: "The New York Knicks announced today that the team has acquired the draft rights to Nikola Radicevic and a future second round draft pick from Detroit in exchange for guard Alec Burks, center Nerlens Noel, two future second round picks and cash considerations."
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy