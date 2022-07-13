ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UTVs/golf carts back on Galesburg City Council agenda. Will they make it to city streets?

By Jay Redfern, Galesburg Register-Mail
 2 days ago
GALESBURG — The use of UTVs and neighborhood golf carts on the streets of Galesburg is once again under consideration.

The Galesburg City Council will hear on first reading at Monday's meeting a proposed ordinance that would allow individuals who receive a permit, to operate a golf cart or utility task vehicle (UTV) on certain streets within the city of Galesburg.

The agenda item says the proposed ordinance is at the request of members of the City Council.

In June, the Traffic Advisory Committee recommended against allowing UTVs or golf carts on city streets. City of Galesburg administration had studied the possibility after a request was made during public comment at a City Council meeting. The TAC said safety concerns and other issues mentioned in its report outweighed some of the benefits that were discussed.

The Traffic Advisory is comprised of the city engineer (chair), city manager, police chief, fire chief, director of Community Development, and director of Public Works.

Under the proposed ordinance the council will discuss Monday, the user of a UTV or golf cart must secure an annual permit at a cost of $100 from the City Clerk’s Office, which would include an inspection of the vehicle conducted by the Galesburg Police Department. The inspection would include confirmation that the vehicle has certain safety equipment, such as seatbelts, turn signals and brake lights.

Operators must be at least 18 years of age and all passengers must be at least 8 years of age. Operators must also carry liability insurance for the vehicle. The vehicles shall be operated in the same direction as traffic, while remaining as near as possible to the right side of the roadway. The vehicle shall obey all traffic regulations and operate in the same manner as automobiles using the roadway.

The City Council will be presented with a map depicting where operation of these vehicles is allowed per Section 80.02 of the ordinance. They may also cross non-authorized roadways at controlled intersections, except for interstates/tollroads and controlled access highways.

City staff cannot estimate the number of vehicles which would register at this time.

Linda Price
2d ago

ATV’S & golf carts have no business on Galesburg Streets. The 400 block of Lombard Street has already been seeing hazardous behavior with people on ATV’S & scooters fast driving & blowing stop signs!

