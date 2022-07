Chelsea have made a £40m offer for Paris St Germain centre-back Presnel Kimpembe and are back in talks with Sevilla over Jules Kounde, who is a target for Barcelona too. Thomas Tuchel is aiming to bolster his defence this summer and has turned his attentions to the French centre-back after securing the signing of Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli.

