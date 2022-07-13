ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Des Moines bank robbed at gunpoint

By Dan Hendrickson
 2 days ago
WEST DES MOINES, IOWA — West Des Moines Police are working to find a suspect in the armed robbery of a bank on Wednesday morning. The robbery happened just before Noon at First Class Credit Union at 2501 Westown Parkway.

Police say the suspect, wearing a mask and armed with a silver handgun, demanded money from a teller then fled the bank. Police have released a photo of the suspect captured on the bank’s surveillance video. Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call West Des Moines Police at 515-222-3399.

