SHELTON — The search will soon be over for those contractors looking for a spot to store equipment off their property. The Planning and Zoning Commission, at its meeting Tuesday, approved John “Bud” Mandanici’s request for a special exception allowing construction of three separate buildings at 79 Platt Road — one in front for limited retail use and two buildings in the rear for private contractor storage and equipment bays.

SHELTON, CT ・ 10 HOURS AGO