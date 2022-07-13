Lake County Sheriff's deputy arrested, charged with soliciting prostitute

TAVARES — The Lake County Sheriff’s Office arrested one of its own Wednesday and charged him with one count of solicitation of prostitution.

One incident allegedly occurred while he was on duty, according to an LCSO press release.

The release said the investigation of Sgt. Scott Stone began in March 2022 when the sheriff’s office received “vague information from a citizen who advised there was a deputy with the Sheriff’s Office who was possibly paying for sex.”

The information was immediately given to the Special Investigations Unit, according to the statement, with detectives following up on tips received from the public, talking to sources and “reviewing digital forensics.”

The activity allegedly ranged over a period of time from June 2021 to February 2022.

Stone has been with the department since 2005, and was a road patrol deputy, said Lt. John Herrell.

Stone turned himself at the jail and was held on $1,000 bond.

Disciplinary proceedings are currently underway.

However, Herrell noted in the release, "details of this case have been sealed by the court; therefore, no further information can be released without further order of the court."