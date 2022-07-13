ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

WMC survey: Nearly all Wisconsin employers to offer pay increases this year to retain employees

By Corrinne Hess, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ybe6t_0geg8NbP00

Wisconsin employers are offering higher wages and more flexibility in an attempt to attract and retain workers as ongoing workforce shortages continue, according to a new survey by the state's largest business lobbying group.

The Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce survey found nearly all employers plan to increase hourly wages this year and 86% plan to increase wages more than 3%.

“To attract and retain top talent, businesses are listening closely to what their employees want," WMC President & CEO Kurt Bauer said in a statement. "That is why we are seeing wages rise faster than in recent memory and more companies offering increased flexibility like remote work.”

WMC conducts a survey of Wisconsin employers twice a year. For the summer 2022 edition, WMC surveyed 216 employers that make up a representative sample of its membership. Businesses of all sizes, industries and geographic locations in Wisconsin participated.

Eighty-five percent of employers are struggling to hire, which is relatively unchanged from the last two surveys. When employers were asked why, 45% said they can't find qualified applicants. Another 36% said the labor shortage in general is to blame.

Still, 62% of Wisconsin employers say they still intend to increase their workforce in the next 6 months. That number is down from 68% in January and 79% a year ago.

The survey also found nearly 25% of employers offer remote and hybrid work options, up from just 1 in 10 before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite the change, employers would like to see more people back at work. Only 2% said working fully remote works best for their workplace style.

Corrinne Hess can be reached at chess@gannett.com . Follow her @corrihess

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal .

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: WMC survey: Nearly all Wisconsin employers to offer pay increases this year to retain employees

Comments / 4

Related
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin Employers Offering Money, Flexibility to Attract Workers

(Terry Bell, WRN) Wisconsin employers are offering higher wages and more flexibility to try to attract and retain workers. 85-percent of Wisconsin employers tell Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce that they’re struggling to hire. That number is similar to the last two surveys. Nearly all employers tell W-M-C they plan to increase hourly wages this year, and 86-percent plan to increase wages more than three-percent.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Seven counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing medium COVID-19 community levels

FRIDAY 7/15/2022 2:00 p.m. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,540,852 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,181 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. ﻿Today’s TotalYesterday’s. Total positive cases1,540,8521,539,067 (+1,750) Received one dose of vaccine3,767,613 (64.6%)3,767,199 (64.6%)
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Local
Wisconsin Business
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
KAAL-TV

Gov. Walz authorizes emergency relief to combat rising gas prices

KAAL-TV (ABC 6 News) - Friday, Governor Walz authorized temporary relief for motor carriers and drivers transporting gasoline, diesel, and other fuels in Minnesota. This will allow for the continued movement of these fuels and subsequently, make fuel more accessible and affordable to Minnesotans across the state. “This measure will...
MINNESOTA STATE
wisconsinrightnow.com

Wisconsin Drops Attempt to Treat Backyard Pools Like Public Pools

Expect to see more AirBnB and VRBO homes in Wisconsin listed with backyard pools. The state’s Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection earlier this month dropped a proposed rule that would have treated pools at short-term rentals just like public pools after a motion adopted by the Joint Committee for the Review of Administrative Rules.
WISCONSIN STATE
cbs3duluth.com

Wisconsin counties with High COVID-19 levels jumps from 1 to 14

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The number of counties in Wisconsin experiencing high levels of COVID-19 community levels exploded in the past week, surging from just a single one last Friday to fourteen now. That latest figure nearly equals the of number counties that recorded high and medium activity last week combined (16).
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gannett
empowerwisconsin.org

Barnes says he was too busy campaigning to pay property taxes

MADISON — It’s a problem common to the average American: You get so busy campaigning for political office you forget to pay your property taxes. Such are the real struggles of Wisconsin’s grossly out-of-touch lieutenant governor Mandela Barnes. At a campaign stop last weekend in Milwaukee, Gov....
MADISON, WI
beltmag.com

Why Wisconsin’s 1858 Abortion Law Matters Now

The obscure nineteenth-century legislation shaping Wisconsin’s post-Roe reality. Not many have dug through the physical archive of Wisconsin’s abortion laws, and for good reason. In 1858, the state Legislature’s amendments for the year were recorded by cutting and pasting the printed text of the statutes onto paper that were then notated, bound together by subject with ribbon, and rolled into a scroll secured with more ribbon or string.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

A pregnancy, a phone call, a canceled appointment: A Wisconsin woman’s abortion journey after Roe’s overturn

MADISON, Wis. — A positive pregnancy test comes with strong emotions: excitement, fear, confusion. For 24-year-old Nicole in June, it was shock. “I couldn’t believe it. I probably took like three tests and then I also went to the doctor and got a blood test.” Nicole–whose real name is being concealed out of safety and privacy concerns–is starting grad school...
WISCONSIN STATE
drydenwire.com

Federal Grand Jury Returns Indictments On Six Wisconsin Cases

MADISON, WIS. -- A federal grand jury in the Western District of Wisconsin, sitting in Madison, returned the following indictments. You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty. Two Florida Men Charged with Kidnapping. Gerardo Hernandez...
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Wisconsin DOJ backs rule regulating ghost guns

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice joins 20 other states Tuesday in regulating “ghost guns.”. Ghost guns are typically homemade from kits that can be purchased without background checks, the agency explained. The federal rule would help ensure buyers purchasing these kits would have to go...
WISCONSIN STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Scott Jensen should lose his Minnesota medical license

Scott Jensen, a family physician and the likely Republican nominee for governor, should have his medical license revoked. He has repeatedly violated core tenets of medical ethics and responsible practice and engaged in conduct defined by Minnesota statute as cause for disciplinary action by the Board of Medical Practice, including engaging in conduct likely to […] The post Scott Jensen should lose his Minnesota medical license appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy