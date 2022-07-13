ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, KY

Covington man facing charges following crash that killed passenger, court docs say

By Quinlan Bentley, Cincinnati Enquirer
 2 days ago
A Covington man is facing charges in Campbell County in connection with a motorcycle crash that resulted in the death of his passenger, according to court records.

Mark Weber, 26, is charged with second-degree manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident, according to documents filed in Campbell County Circuit Court.

He was arraigned Tuesday morning and entered a plea of not guilty, court records show.

The charges stem from an April 7 crash, according to a criminal complaint. At the time of the single-vehicle collision, Weber was operating a motorcycle while under the influence of alcohol, the complaint states.

Weber is accused of leaving the scene of the crash, failing to contact 911 or emergency medical personnel and failing to render aid to his passenger, Betty Thomas, the complaint states.

Court documents say Thomas sustained serious injuries from the crash that resulted in her death.

"After Weber fled the scene, Betty Thomas laid under the motorcycle for approximately 20-25 minutes until passers-by stopped and contacted 911," the complaint reads.

According to the complaint, Weber had been drinking at Barrett's Pour House in Alexandria, Kentucky prior to the crash.

"At least 5 patrons, including a bartender, attempted to stop Weber from operating his motorcycle due to his intoxication level," the complaint reads, adding he did not have a motorcycle license or permit.

Weber's attorney has yet to respond to a request for comment from The Enquirer.

Jail records show Weber was booked into the Campbell County Detention Center in May.

A status hearing is scheduled for Sept. 13 before Circuit Judge Dan Zalla, court records show.

