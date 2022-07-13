ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cudahy, WI

A woman jumped from a second story window to escape an attacker who is still at large in Cudahy, police say

By Erik S. Hanley, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 2 days ago

Cudahy Police are searching for a 32-year-old man they say struck a woman multiple times in the face with a firearm then fled officers and remains at large.

The woman escaped the assault by jumping from a second story window, according to police.

The suspect, whom police identified as Horactio L. Merrill, has previous felony convictions on his record and is considered armed and dangerous.

Police described Merrill as a five-foot-eight Black male with black hair, brown eyes and weighing 175 pounds.

Officers were dispatched to the 2900 block of East Grange Avenue at 11:11 a.m., July 13 for a domestic violence call. The victim said she escaped through the window, but the man was still inside with her toddler-aged child.

The woman was allegedly strangled, bit and struck in the face with a firearm. She was taken to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police attempted negotiations with Merrill via telephone but were unsuccessful.

“Members of the South Shore Joint Tactical Unit entered the victim’s residence to perform a rescue of the child,” Cudahy Police Chief Tom Poellot said. “The child was safely recovered.”

Merrill, however, was no longer there. His whereabouts are unknown.

Anyone with information can contact Cudahy Police at 414-769-2260.

Merrill is also the suspect in a disturbance stemming from a domestic violence-related incident the previous evening at the same location where he allegedly made threats and pointed a firearm, Poellot said.

Cudahy Police were assisted by St. Francis, South Milwaukee and Oak Creek police departments plus members of the Milwaukee Area Safe Streets Task Force.

The investigation is ongoing.

Contact Erik S. Hanley at erik.hanley@jrn.com . Like his Facebook page and follow him on Twitter at @ES_Hanley .



This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: A woman jumped from a second story window to escape an attacker who is still at large in Cudahy, police say

