ASH Industries, a manufacturing company that produces specialized products ranging from surgical devices to laser light show components, will invest $5 million in its Lafayette Parish facility, the governor's office announced Wednesday.

Hundreds of new jobs could be coming to the Lafayette area as a result.

The expansion will create 85 new jobs with an average annual salary of $40,600 while retaining 67 jobs. The project will also result in 120 indirect jobs, Louisiana Economic Development estimated, resulting in 205 new jobs for the Acadiana region.

“ASH Industries is optimistic about the future of manufacturing in Louisiana and so far has launched phase one of a three-phase program to invest in jobs in our community,” company President Hartie Spence said.

Labor shortages: Lafayette businesses continue to experience labor shortages amid nationwide economic woes

The project will add 20,000 feet of additional workspace on ASH's manufacturing floor, as well as new equipment.

“ASH Industries has consistently grown since opening its doors in Lafayette 31 years ago, and expanding its operations will lead to continued success for its employees, their families and our community,” Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory said. “This multi-million-dollar investment will not only benefit ASH Industries but Lafayette as a whole by stimulating economic growth and creating competitive job opportunities.”

Local update: Lafayette Starbucks becomes second Louisiana store taking steps to join union

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Hundreds of jobs coming to Lafayette after manufacturing facility expansion