High Plains Food Bank receives donation of food, supplies from LDS church

Badly in need of donations for the 29 counties that it serves in the Texas Panhandle, the High Plains Food Bank received a truckload of food and other items from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints warehouse based in Salt Lake City, Utah. The truckload held about 39,000 pounds of foodstuffs, detergent and dishwashing liquid to distribute throughout the area.

About four times a year the food bank receives a donation from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Zach Wilson, executive director of the High Plains Food Bank, expressed gratitude for the truckload of items it received especially with donations being down for his facility. He said the truckload will be distributed to the community and be gone in about a week.

Wilson said these types of donations make an enormous impact with everything that is going on with a decrease in donations.

“We just have not been able to keep stuff in stock; everything we get in moves out quickly,” Wilson said. “We will be distributing this stuff out to the 29 counties that we serve in the Panhandle.”

He said about 90% of the items received were nonperishable food items that are in high demand. He said food donations over the summer are in a regular decline, especially with the costs of everything. Transportation, fuel, and supply shortages have made an impact across the board, according to Wilson.

“We are having to find other ways to bring in food and donations like this really help," Wilson said. "We have another one scheduled for the fall. This arrived at just the right time. We received a lot of items that are heavily requested like spaghetti and canned food as well as dish and laundry soap. People need hygiene items and paper towels as well.”

Many times, people have to make decisions between food and cleaning products, according to Wilson, and being able to help the community with these items makes their food go further.

Asked about the shortage of donations, Wilson said his food bank has been fortunate to get funding to help them go out and purchase more food than they have historically done, and the food bank is able to make special deals on food to make their dollars go further than if they were just regular consumers buying at retail.

“We can get very good value to bring in the food. We work with growers and many of the beef suppliers that are here in the beef capital of the world to get the best value we can to help as many people as possible,” Wilson said. “This way we can make an impact immediately. If we had more food, we could distribute more, and we are working on doing as much as we can.”

But Wilson said they are not looking to fill the gap by just purchasing food because that gets expensive, so they still heavily depend on donated items to fill that gap.

Before those supply chain issues, the food bank was distributing between 600,000 and 700,000 pounds of food per month. That's down to about 500,000 now.

He said the food bank needs workers and volunteers and that the community either donates by bringing in food items or by donating money to the organization. The donated funds would be more efficient so that they can use connections to get cheaper prices on food, but all is appreciated. Overall, Wilson says that one dollar equates to about 14 meals.

Lani Hall, the Amarillo state communications director for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, spoke about her organization’s role in donating food to the High Plains Food Bank.

“This is part of our donations to the foodbank that are done here four times a year,” Hall said. “Our mission as a church is to support communities throughout the world. We help local communities to feed those that are food insecure. We really want to give back to the community to help them any way we can.”

She said that local churches do not have the infrastructure to distribute on their own, so they donate to local food banks. Hall said that much of the food donated is grown by church farms and packed for donation.

If you would like to donate or find out more about the West Plains Food Bank, go to http://www.westplainsfirst.org/food-bank.