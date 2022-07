CINCINNATI — This weekend, the United States prepares to usher in a new way of communication and connecting with others regarding mental health services. The 988 suicide prevention hotline is set to launch nationwide on Saturday. The three-digital phone number allows people of any age or background to see mental health help and connect for free with a trained professional. The hotline is available at any time of day or night. The 988 line will co-exist with the currently 11-digit number for the National Suicide Prevention Hotline of 1-800-273-8255 and offers the same services to those who call, text or chat with the numbers.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 23 HOURS AGO