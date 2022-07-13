ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lima, OH

Restaurant owners, Lima officials hold roundtable

By Editorials
The Lima News
The Lima News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48WZTU_0geg6ggA00

LIMA — More than a dozen Lima restaurant, bar and other business owners had a roundtable discussion with Mayor Sharetta Smith, Workforce and Small Business Development Specialist Amber Martin, Lima Fire Chief Andy Hefner and Police Chief Angel Cortes Tuesday evening to discuss nightlife in downtown Lima and share ideas on ensuring safety.

According to a release from the city, the meeting was attended by owners Tausha Muniz from Zinum 12, Toionda Banks from Marko’s Sports and Spirits, Kevin and Sheryl Christlieb from Sheryl’s, LeAndra Johnson from Fresh N’ Faded, Ray Magnus from 318 and Sportscasters, Tim Callahan from Callahan’s, Lelah Johnson from the Boilermaker, Robb Nelson from the Met, Jody and Christine Franklin from Mulligans and developer Bart Mills.

Hefner and Cortes discussed safety concerns and how they can partner with local restaurant owners in the future. They discussed potential ideas to ensure safety, such as additional patrols, increasing lighting and regular security within their establishment.

“The mission of the Lima Police Department is to work in partnership with the community to improve the quality of life by solving problems related to fear of crime or related to crime,” Cortes said in the release. “Today’s meeting is one way we can instill confidence in our ability to partner with local establishments and ensure everyone enjoys their experiences in the city.”

“It was important to myself, as well as our police chief, fire chief and Amber, as our workforce and small business development specialist, to begin to establish those relationships with those important entrepreneurs here in our community before a crisis hits,” Smith said. “A lot of times the government responds when something happens so we wanted to have this meeting to let them know we are here and we care. Not just about what they provide but their livelihood. We wanted to let them know what resources they have in the community. We look forward to the next meeting in October.”

According to the press release, Christine Franklin, owner of Mulligans Bar shared how they as well as many other owners give back to the community. They often have benefits, adopt families at Christmas and support area charities throughout the year.

“We don’t want to be just known for police calls to our establishments,” added Tausha Muniz, Owner of Zinum 12.

The next restaurant and bar owner roundtable will be held at 3 p.m. Oct. 17 at the Lima Municipal Building.

For more information contact Amber Martin at 419-223-7281.

Comments / 1

Related
The Lima News

Delphos Fire Truck Museum needs a makeover

DELPHOS — The Gramm fire truck has had various owners, but it has never left the city of Delphos. Built in 1927 and used in the city’s fire service until 1950, the fire truck was sold to Sheeter Motor Sales. Floyd Hiegel next purchased the fire truck to be used at the Delphos Soya Company for fire protection. During its time with Hiegel, the truck was fully overhauled. When Hielgel’s company was bought by Central Soya, the truck was part of the property transferred. Finally in 1968, the Jaycees acquired the truck when Central Soya donated it to them.
DELPHOS, OH
hometownstations.com

RTA plans to add a Lima Loop for new trolleys in downtown Lima

Plans are underway for additional public transportation access in downtown Lima. The Allen County Regional Transit Authority plans to create a Lima Loop for new trolleys in downtown. This route would tie in with happening events and take passengers from their favorite shopping places to restaurants and concerts. The service would run Thursdays through the weekend in conjunction with the opening of the Greater Lima Region Park and Amphitheater. This is among the other revitalization projects in the works for our downtown.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Meeting place celebrates Christmas in July

LIMA — The team at The Meeting Place on Market hosted a “Christmas in July” celebration at the café on Market Street. When asked why a Christmas in July, team member Britani Ward asked, “Why did we do it last year? It was fun.”. Jennifer...
LIMA, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Lima, OH
Food & Drinks
Local
Ohio Restaurants
City
Lima, OH
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
Lima, OH
Lifestyle
Lima, OH
Government
Lima News

Lima starting renter-to-owner transition program

LIMA — The City of Lima is participating in the “Make it Home” National Replication Initiative, which can help allow renters to transition into home ownership. The program was successful in the City of Detroit and the Center of Community Progress launched this initiative to see if the program could be implemented in other communities. According to the press release, this program will begin in the fall of 2022.
LIMA, OH
hometownstations.com

Ohio Theatre in downtown Lima close to opening its curtains once again

A historic venue is close to taking the stage once again in downtown Lima. The Ohio Theatre is inching closer to officially reopening as renovation efforts have entered the final stage. The Friends of the Ohio Theatre, a group spearheading restoration efforts, say that final touches will take place over the next month.
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Featured events coming up in the Lima region

Limaland Motorsports Park will host a tribute to Gene Frankhart. The pits open at 4:30 p.m., gates open at 5 p.m., hot laps start at 6:30 p.m., and racing begins at 7:30 p.m. Experience life from the late 19th century at the Allen County Museum. Gain new knowledge about Thomas Edison and the phonograph or find out why the discovery of oil in Lima was so important to the development of the city. Listen to period music throughout the day by the Lima Area Concert Band, Charles Cheuvront and Warren Bowery. Meet and talk with actors playing characters from the past, including Lucy Webb Hayes, Annie Oakley and Susan B. Anthony. Go back in time to visit with patrons dressed for opening night at the Faurot Opera House. Hands-on activities include churning butter and learning how Fannie Farmer changed cooking. Guests can also play period games outside or make period crafts in the Children’s Discovery Center. Finally, learn about the language of flowers. During this two-day special event, patrons can visit the MacDonell House for free. Visitors are also invited to tour the temporary exhibit, ‘The Ohio Presidents: Surprising Legacies.’ While the event is free to the public, donations are encouraged.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

STEM Experience to give kids hands-on experiences

LIMA — The STEM Experience is coming to Lima. A STEM camp for kids grade four and up will be held July 23rd and August 6th at two sites: Heir Force Community School and The Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Graduate Medical Education Center. Dr. J.J. Sreenan, Director of Graduate...
LIMA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Crime#Food Drink#Toionda Banks#Boilermaker#Mulligans
Lima News

Lima Municipal Court records

Terriell C. Ragland, 27, of Lima, found guilty of OVI (aj). Sentence: 365 days jail. 335 days suspended. $850 fine. Damoni V. Brown, 22, of Lima, found guilty of no OL. Sentence: 30 days jail. 30 days suspended. $200 fine. Elliot Gipson, 42, of Lima, pleaded no contest and found...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Museum travels back in time

LIMA — Spectators may have noticed guests were dressed to the nines for the opening of Lima’s Faurot Opera House on Friday. Of course, the Opera House was demolished in 1953, but these guests would have fit in perfectly at its original grand opening back in 1882. The...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

State Auditor candidate pays a visit

LIMA — State Auditor Candidate Taylor Sappington spoke at the Women’s Club Luncheon in Lima on Thursday afternoon. He is currently the Democratic candidate running for State Auditor against the incumbent State Auditor Keith Faber. “The main thing I want to discuss is why we deserve a better...
LIMA, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Lima News

Reminisce: Remembering Lima’s drive-ins

In the spring of 1942, as Americans adjusted to the everyday reality of living in a country at war, Lima residents could find escape watching “Rio Rita” with Abbott and Costello at the Ohio Theater, or the Dead End Kids in “Mob Town” at the State, or perhaps catch a double bill of monster movies at the Sigma.
LIMA, OH
myspringfieldpaper.com

Springfield CBC Home of the Week #5

Gary C. Ferguson, of 308 S. William Street, is the next winner of the Springfield Community Beautification Committee Home of the Week Award this season, according to Chairman Marianne L. Nave. Co-Chairman W. Duane Sims chose this home for the award. The CBC is conducting its 57th annual Home Beautification...
The Lima News

27 years later, justice is served

LIMA — A Lima man was sentenced to probation Thursday for a drug offense to which he pleaded guilty … 27 years ago. Terrance Mays, 48, was convicted in 1995 following his pleas of guilty to a fourth-degree felony count of possession of drugs. Mays was released on bond but failed to appear back at court for his sentencing hearing. He was also awaiting sentencing on an additional charge of attempted robbery in a separate case at the time.
LIMA, OH
Times-Bulletin

Growing concerns over grass ordinance

VAN WERT — On Wednesday, July 11, the Van Wert City Council voted to suspend city ordinance 98.02, which mandated that grass within the city be a max height of six inches. David Stinnett, Second Ward Councilman and Director of the Properties and Equipment Committee, made a motion to suspend the ordinance until the city was in compliance regarding its own properties.
VAN WERT, OH
hometownstations.com

Allen County prepares for their share of the lawsuit settlement from drug distributors

Communities across Ohio are getting things in place to get their share of the $808 million settlement from drug distributors. According to the governor’s office, municipalities representing 85% of the Ohio population were represented in the lawsuit and will be getting a portion of the settlement. The money is restricted for use by programs that deal with drug recovery, treatment, or prevention. Plus, the money can be part of public awareness campaigns to promote well-being in the state. The Allen County Commissioners have set up a fund to receive their portion, which will be divided over 18 years. But it is unknown right now how much they will get.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
TiffinOhio.net

City of Tiffin confirms email containing allegations against Perkins was sent to some councilmembers prior to mayor selection

Tiffin, Ohio — The city of Tiffin released a statement Wednesday morning confirming TiffinOhio.net’s reporting that members of Tiffin City Council received an email message containing allegations against Zack Perkins prior to Monday’s special meeting, in which councilmembers selected Perkins to fulfill the remainder of former Mayor Aaron Montz’s unexpired term.
TIFFIN, OH
Lima News

Putnam County court records

Jason P. Schnipke, 43, Ottawa, pleaded guilty to amended count of trespass in a habitation, felony, and menacing by stalking, a misdemeanor. He faces up to 18 months in prison and $5,000 in fines for the felony charge and six months jail and $1,000 in fines for the misdemeanor. The state agrees to dismiss a charge of criminal trespass provided he plead guilty to a probation violation in Putnam County Municipal Court. Bond was continued while a presentence investigation is conducted with sentencing set for 9 a.m. July 25.
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

The Lima News

Lima, OH
6K+
Followers
104
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Lima News

Comments / 0

Community Policy