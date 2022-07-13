Restaurant owners, Lima officials hold roundtable

LIMA — More than a dozen Lima restaurant, bar and other business owners had a roundtable discussion with Mayor Sharetta Smith, Workforce and Small Business Development Specialist Amber Martin, Lima Fire Chief Andy Hefner and Police Chief Angel Cortes Tuesday evening to discuss nightlife in downtown Lima and share ideas on ensuring safety.

According to a release from the city, the meeting was attended by owners Tausha Muniz from Zinum 12, Toionda Banks from Marko’s Sports and Spirits, Kevin and Sheryl Christlieb from Sheryl’s, LeAndra Johnson from Fresh N’ Faded, Ray Magnus from 318 and Sportscasters, Tim Callahan from Callahan’s, Lelah Johnson from the Boilermaker, Robb Nelson from the Met, Jody and Christine Franklin from Mulligans and developer Bart Mills.

Hefner and Cortes discussed safety concerns and how they can partner with local restaurant owners in the future. They discussed potential ideas to ensure safety, such as additional patrols, increasing lighting and regular security within their establishment.

“The mission of the Lima Police Department is to work in partnership with the community to improve the quality of life by solving problems related to fear of crime or related to crime,” Cortes said in the release. “Today’s meeting is one way we can instill confidence in our ability to partner with local establishments and ensure everyone enjoys their experiences in the city.”

“It was important to myself, as well as our police chief, fire chief and Amber, as our workforce and small business development specialist, to begin to establish those relationships with those important entrepreneurs here in our community before a crisis hits,” Smith said. “A lot of times the government responds when something happens so we wanted to have this meeting to let them know we are here and we care. Not just about what they provide but their livelihood. We wanted to let them know what resources they have in the community. We look forward to the next meeting in October.”

According to the press release, Christine Franklin, owner of Mulligans Bar shared how they as well as many other owners give back to the community. They often have benefits, adopt families at Christmas and support area charities throughout the year.

“We don’t want to be just known for police calls to our establishments,” added Tausha Muniz, Owner of Zinum 12.

The next restaurant and bar owner roundtable will be held at 3 p.m. Oct. 17 at the Lima Municipal Building.

For more information contact Amber Martin at 419-223-7281.