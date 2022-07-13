ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Adam Silver ‘hopeful’ NBA will change age the limit back to 18

By Ryan Young
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04q03v_0geg6bGX00
En foto del 23 de junio del 2022, el comisionado Adam Silver habla antes de que inicie el Draft de la NBA. El martes 12 de julio del 2022, la junta de gobierno de la NBA aprueba adjudicar una penalización por faltas en transición y mantener el mini-torneo. (AP Foto/John Minchillo)

Adam Silver wants the NBA to lower its age limit.

The league commissioner, speaking Tuesday night from the Summer League in Las Vegas, said he’s “hopeful” that the current age limit will be changed during the next collective bargaining agreement.

That, he said, is “the right thing to do.”

"I think there's an opportunity [to change it]," Silver said. "It's [based on] a larger conversations than just whether we go from 19 to 18, but I'm on record. When I balance all of these various considerations, I think that would be the right thing to do and I am hopeful that that's a change we make in this next collective bargaining cycle, which will happen in the next couple years."

The NBA first changed its age limit from 18 to 19 back in 2005 — something that stopped players from being able to jump to the league straight out of high school. Amir Johnson, who was drafted by the Detroit Pistons with the No. 56 overall pick that year, was the last player to be selected out of high school. Plenty of other Hall of Famers, or future Hall of Famers, have followed that path, too, including Kevin Garnett, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James and Dwight Howard, to name a few.

Now, though, players have to spend at least a year out of high school before entering the NBA draft. That’s undoubtedly changed the college game, and more recently resulted in players opting to play professionally overseas or in the G League instead.

Silver, who was appointed commissioner of the league in 2014, said he actually wanted to increase the age limit to 20 in recent years. Now, however, he feels differently.

"It may be the case that it's in all of our interests that we start impacting with these young players," Silver said via ESPN, "especially because in our sport they are identified at such a young age and begin working with them on their development then, not just basketball skills but increasingly there's a focus on their mental health, their diets, just helping them build character and all of the important values around the sport."

There is no timeline for such a change. The NBA and the players association have started talks ahead of a potential move to opt out of the current CBA. If the two sides opt out later this year, the current CBA would expire next summer.

This article originally appeared on Yahoo Sports at https://sports.yahoo.com/adam-silver-hopeful-nba-will-change-age-limit-back-to-18-195635223.html

Comments / 0

Related
960 The Ref

Fox Sports apologizes for overlaying Yankees and Red Sox logos on World Trade Center site

The biggest misstep of Saturday's New York Yankees-Boston Red Sox didn't come on the field. Broadcaster Fox Sports saw a swift backlash during the game, part of its Baseball Night in America telecast, after it came out of a commercial break with a graphic depicting the two rivals' logos overlaid onto the reflecting pools of the National September 11 Memorial & Museum.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Silver
Person
Lebron James
Person
Kevin Garnett
Person
Amir Johnson
Person
Kobe Bryant
Person
Dwight Howard
960 The Ref

Trout joins Harper on All-Star sidelines, 4 players added

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout will miss the All-Star Game because of back spasms, joining Bryce Harper on the sidelines and depriving the showcase of two of baseball's best-known players. Trout, a three-time American League MVP, has not played since Tuesday and...
ANAHEIM, CA
960 The Ref

Ouch! Actor Cranston hit by liner at All-Star celeb softball

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Bryan Cranston was hoping to get a hit in the All-Star Celebrity Softball game at Dodger Stadium. Instead, the “Breaking Bad” actor got hit. Cranston was struck in the right shoulder by a line drive off the bat of Grammy Award winner Anthony Ramos as they took batting practice in side-by-side makeshift cages outside the ballpark Saturday night.
LOS ANGELES, CA
960 The Ref

Preseason Storylines: AFC edition, plus Dan Snyder's yacht tracker

Apple Podcasts • Spotify • Stitcher • Google Podcasts. Charles Robinson & Dan Wetzel are back after last week's NFC preview podcast to chat about the sixteen team of the AFC as 2022 training camps are set to kick off this week, but not before chatting about Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder, his methodical skirting of a congressional subpoena and the Twitter account tracking his yacht.
NFL
960 The Ref

Hendriks, Romano, Williams added to All-Star rosters

NEW YORK — (AP) — Houston's Justin Verlander, the Yankees' Gerrit Cole and Atlanta's Max Fried won't be active for the All-Star Game after weekend starts. Relievers Liam Hendriks of the Chicago White Sox, Jordan Romano of Toronto and Devin Williams of Milwaukee replaced them on the active rosters for Tuesday's game at Dodger Stadium, Major League Baseball said Sunday.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#The Summer League#The Detroit Pistons
960 The Ref

Dodger Stadium workers won't strike during All-Star Game

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — The union representing concession workers at Dodger Stadium on Friday agreed not to strike during Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game and its related events. Unite Here Local 11 and concessionaire Compass Group and its subsidiary Levy Restaurants have made what the union...
LOS ANGELES, CA
960 The Ref

Sons of All-Stars Holliday, Jones go 1-2 in MLB draft

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Jackson Holliday and Druw Jones, sons of All-Stars Matt and Andruw, were taken by Baltimore and Arizona with the first two picks in baseball’s amateur draft on Sunday night. Holliday, whose father is a former batting champion, was chosen by Baltimore over...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
NBA G League
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
960 The Ref

Houston's Altuve, Giants' Rodon out of All-Star Game

Houston second baseman Jose Altuve and San Francisco Giants pitcher Carlos Rodon won't be playing in Tuesday's All-Star Game. Altuve, an eight-time All-Star who was selected as a starter in fan voting, was struck on the left knee leading off Thursday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels. He was kept out of the lineup Friday night.
HOUSTON, TX
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
3K+
Followers
69K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy