LEWISTON, Maine — Lewiston police responded to a reported robbery at the Dirigo Federal Credit Union on Main Street in Lewiston just before 8 a.m. Thursday, authorities say. A news release issued by Lewiston Police Department spokesperson Lt. Derrick St. Laurent stated police found an elderly man upon arrival at the scene, who told officers he was assaulted and robbed by two men. He said they took the cash he had just withdrawn from the exterior ATM.

LEWISTON, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO