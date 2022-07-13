ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Kingstown, RI

Authorities have confirmed first case in RI of highly contagious strain of bird flu

By Alex Kuffner, The Providence Journal
PROVIDENCE – Authorities have confirmed the first case in Rhode Island of a highly contagious strain of bird flu that has spread throughout much of the country in recent months.

A great black-backed gull that was found seriously ill on a South Kingstown beach on June 23 tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management and The Nature Conservancy announced on Wednesday.

Tests of samples from the approximately 100 dead shearwaters that have washed up on Rhode Island beaches this summer came back negative for the virus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l3uWf_0geg5giN00

While the chances of human infection are low, authorities are advising the public to avoid contact with any of the dead birds, which also include cormorants and terns. They urged people not to touch birds or allow their dogs near carcasses.

Higher numbers of dead waterbirds than usual

It’s normal for waterbirds to wash up dead on shore . But numbers along the Atlantic Coast have been higher than usual over the past six weeks. The DEM has counted 40 dead seabirds so far in Rhode Island, excluding the shearwaters, whose deaths are believed to be unrelated to avian influenza.

DEM biologist John Herbert said the shearwaters may have died of starvation, pointing to a potential issue with the populations of fish upon which they feed. It’s too soon, however, to give a definitive answer on the cause of death, he said in an interview.

The gull found in South Kingstown is the first member of its species in the country to test positive for HPAI, Herbert said. But it’s not so surprising.

“Waterbirds are susceptible to the highly pathogenic version of avian flu,” he said.

The seabird deaths come amid an outbreak of bird flu that has spread from the wild and so far killed 40 million birds in backyard and commercial poultry flocks in 37 states. A strain of the virus emerged in Europe and Central Asia in 2020 and spread to North America in December 2021.

To deter the spread of disease, people with poultry farms or backyard flocks should disinfect their shoes before visiting beaches, parks or refuges.

To deter the spread of disease, people with poultry farms or backyard flocks should disinfect their shoes before visiting beaches, parks or refuges.

