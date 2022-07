After suspending her campaign, Sharon Lettman-Hicks has refunded nearly $3,000 to campaign donors. Campaign finance reports show Sharon Lettman-Hicks spent $2,391 to pay for campaign signs for her House District 8 race on June 23, the day she was arrested on mail and wire fraud charges stemming from a campaign finance fraud scheme.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO