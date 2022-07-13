ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Contenders re-sign key players at start of NHL free agency

By STEPHEN WHYNO and WILL GRAVES
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZtpOh_0geg5F4s00
Avalanche Parade Hockey Colorado Avalanche defenseman Josh Manson lifts the Stanley Cup during a rally outside the City/County Building for the NHL hockey champions after a parade through the streets of downtown Denver, Thursday, June 30, 2022. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) (David Zalubowski)

Recent Stanley Cup winners spent the first day of NHL free agency re-signing key players to long-term contracts.

The reigning champion Colorado Avalanche brought back big defender Josh Manson and signed versatile winger Artturi Lehkonen. The team they beat in the final, the Tampa Bay Lightning, extended center Anthony Cirelli and defensemen Mikhail Sergachev and Erik Cernak for eight years each. The St. Louis Blues kept blue liner Nick Leddy around for four more years and extended talented forward Robert Thomas through 2031.

Manson got $18 million in a four-year deal that counts $4.5 million against the salary cap. Lehkonen, who was a restricted free agent, got the same terms.

Acquiring Manson and Lehkonen at the deadline were a couple of the moves that helped Colorado win the Cup for the first time since 2001.

Manson, a 6-foot-3, 218-pound defensemen who turns 31 before opening night, provided some toughness for the high-scoring Avalanche and he had eight points to go along with some key hits in 20 playoff games. Lehkonen scored the Cup-clinching goal in Game 6 against the Lightning and also scored to put Colorado into the final.

Tampa Bay, which had won the past two NHL titles, signed Sergachev for $68 million, Cirelli for $50 million and Cernak for $41.6 million, all through 2031. General manager Julien BriseBois said they were his priority when he traded veteran Ryan McDonagh to Nashville earlier this month.

The Lightning also added defenseman Ian Cole and brought back winger Vladislav Namestnikov on one-year contracts. Cole signed for $3 million and Namestnikov $2.5 million.

St. Louis, which won the Cup in 2019 and has remade its blue line since, re-signed Leddy for $16 million over four years. The Blues got Leddy from Detroit at the deadline and plugged him into a unit that has gotten faster and more skilled since bruising to a championship three years ago.

The Blues signed Thomas, who just turned 23, to a $65 million contract extension that carries an $8.125 million cap hit.

PENGUINS FLY TOGETHER

Ron Hextall kept his word. So did Kris Letang and Evgeni Malkin. As a result, the Pittsburgh Penguins’ longtime core of Letang, Malkin and Sidney Crosby should now remain intact throughout the duration of their careers.

Letang signed a six-year, $36 million contract earlier this month. Malkin ultimately agreed to a four-year, $24.4 million pact Tuesday night to stay with the team he's helped lead to three Stanley Cups. The deals allowed Hextall to check off the most important "to-do" items on his list as the general manager entered his second offseason with the Penguins.

“They’re not really good players, they’re generational players,” Hextall said Wednesday. “They make the players around them better. We still feel like we’re in the mix in the top players in the league.”

Hextall called negotiations with Malkin “amicable,” even though it appeared earlier this week that Malkin was going to test the market. Ultimately, the 2012 Hart Trophy winner and two-time scoring champion opted to keep the bond he’s established with Letang and Crosby intact.

Even with all three players in their mid-30s, Hextall pointed to Pittsburgh’s play since he was hired in February 2021 as proof the Penguins remain in the league’s upper tier. The Penguins lost a pair of difficult first-round series each of the last two springs, including a seven-game loss to the New York Rangers in May in a series that was defined by injuries to top Pittsburgh goaltenders Tristan Jarry and Casey DeSmith as well as Crosby and forward Rickard Rakell.

“If you look at the last two years, it gives us faith that this group still and has a chance to do impressive things,” Hextall said.

MARCHMENT MOURNS, SIGNS

Mason Marchment signed with the Dallas Stars with a heavy heart one week after dad Bryan died unexpectedly at age 53 while attending the NHL draft as a scout for the San Jose Sharks.

“It’s definitely been a whirlwind,” he said on TSN in Canada. “I’ve never felt emotion like that. But definitely going to a place like Dallas where I know the coaches there and I know what they want from me, I'm just so excited to go and start a new chapter in Dallas.”

Marchment was close to signing with the Carolina Hurricanes before getting $18 million over four years from Dallas. He said familiarity with family friend and assistant coach Steve Spott and some Stars players helped him make his decison.

“Just (wanted) to be around some familiar faces going through this tough time,” Marchment said. “It kind of just felt right.”

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
97.1 The Ticket

Simon Edvinsson is ready to be a Red Wing: "I'm not going to hold back"

At some point during the last year, Simon Edvinsson grew. That is, he grew more. He went from tall to towering. Edvinsson was listed at 6'4 when the Red Wings drafted him sixth overall last July, already an imposing figure on skates. When he took the ice for the first time in Detroit Thursday morning for the final day of Red Wings development camp -- his arrival had been delayed by Visa issues in Sweden -- Edvinsson was listed at 6'6.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Winners and losers from first day of NHL free agency

Cue the “dust settling” metaphor as the first day of 2022 NHL free agency nears its end. Not that we can say the dust has truly settled, of course. The biggest fish in the UFA pond, Johnny Gaudreau and Nazem Kadri, have yet to be hooked. We have...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evgeni Malkin
Person
Julien Brisebois
Person
Kris Letang
Person
Rickard Rakell
Person
Nick Leddy
Person
Ron Hextall
Person
Vladislav Namestnikov
Person
Josh Manson
Person
Artturi Lehkonen
Person
Sidney Crosby
Person
Anthony Cirelli
Person
Tristan Jarry
Person
Mikhail Sergachev
Person
Mason Marchment
NHL

Bruins Sign Five Players On Opening Day Of Free Agency

BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, July 13, that the team has made the following transactions: signed forward A.J. Greer to a two-year, one-way contract with an annual NHL cap hit of $762,500; signed defenseman Dan Renouf to a two-year, two-way contract with an annual NHL cap hit of $762,500; signed defenseman Connor Carrick to a one-year, two-way contract with an NHL cap hit of $750,000; signed goaltender Keith Kinkaid to a one-year, two-way contract with an NHL cap hit of $750,000; and signed forward Vinni Lettieri to a one-year, two-way contract with an NHL cap hit of $750,000.
BOSTON, MA
The Hockey Writers

Yzerman Puts Red Wings Back on the Map with Free Agent Moves

The normal resting heart rate for adults is anywhere from 60 to 100 beats per minute. But once noon hit on Wednesday, the average heart rate for Detroit Red Wings fans had to have climbed to upwards of 120 to 160 beats per minute. Needless to say: it was an...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Avalanche Could Clear Space To Bring Nazem Kadri Back

There is some chatter making the rounds this weekend that involves still unsigned free agent Nazem Kadri. After seeing what teams had to offer and listening to their pitches, Kadri might be leaning towards re-signing with the Colorado Avalanche. The problem is, even if Kadri takes a bit of a discount to remain with the team, the Avs don’t have the money to pay Kadri without moving something else off the roster.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Draft#Playoff Games#The St Louis Blues
NHL

Red Wings sign Austin Czarnik and Matt Luff

Czarnik, 29, spent time with the New York Islanders and Seattle Kraken during the 2021-22 campaign. The 5-foot-9, 170-pound center had five points in 11 games with the Islanders, along with two assists in six appearances for the Kraken. He also suited up in 38 games with the AHL's Bridgeport Islanders last season and posted 37 points (14-23-37) and eight penalty minutes, in addition to 10 points (3-7-10) and a plus-three rating in six Calder Cup Playoff games. Czarnik was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Boston Bruins on March 31, 2015 and has played in parts of six seasons with the Bruins, Calgary Flames, Islanders and Kraken, recording 45 points (15-30-45) and 20 penalty minutes in 142 games since 2016-17. He also picked up 225 points (81-144-225), a plus-27 rating and 86 penalty minutes in 227 AHL games with Providence Bruins, Stockton Heat and Bridgeport. Czarnik led all AHL rookies with 61 points (20-41-61) in 68 games during the 2015-16 season and represented Providence at the 2018 AHL All-Star Classic.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

FLAMES SIGN FOUR FREE AGENTS, RE-SIGN PAIR OF DEFENCEMEN

CLARK BISHOP - CENTRE. HEIGHT: 6'1" WEIGHT: 200 lbs. DRAFTED: CAR - 5th round (127th overall) in the 2014 NHL Draft. HEIGHT: 6'2" WEIGHT: 191 lbs. DRAFTED: CLB - 2nd round (31st overall) in the 2012 NHL Draft. TERM: One-year, two-way contract. AAV: $750,000. DENNIS GILBERT - DEFENCE. BORN: Buffalo,...
NHL
WEEI Sports Radio

Alex Cora isn't happy, and he shouldn't be

The other day White Sox manager Tony La Russa offered a unique way to explain away the frustrations of his underachieving club. "At some point, your skin has to get tough," he noted. "You have to have scabs. It’s been rough enough. You don’t walk through the season, show up in October and not have any scars. We keep our toughness going; this is putting stuff in the bank that will pay off later."
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
San Jose Sharks
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
Yardbarker

Arizona Coyotes Roster Additions on Free Agent Frenzy Day

It didn’t seem like general manager Bill Armstrong was joking when he said he wanted size on his roster going forward. Arizona Coyotes roster additions on free agent frenzy day show his pledge to make it difficult to play against his team. Size was the key. He added two forwards, three defensemen, and a goalie to his team on a busy day of deals happening in the NHL.
GLENDALE, AZ
960 The Ref

Dodger Stadium workers won't strike during All-Star Game

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — The union representing concession workers at Dodger Stadium on Friday agreed not to strike during Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game and its related events. Unite Here Local 11 and concessionaire Compass Group and its subsidiary Levy Restaurants have made what the union...
LOS ANGELES, CA
markerzone.com

NHL FREE AGENCY DAY 2 RECAP

The second day of free agency in the National Hockey League brought several more signings, including Ondrej Palat to the New Jersey Devils, Dylan Strome to the Washington Capitals, among others. Let's take a look at some of the other signings that July 14th brought. - Justin Kirkland signs with...
NHL
FOX Sports

Hurricanes add Burns from Sharks, Pacioretty from Knights

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes are betting that trading for veteran defenseman Brent Burns will help a regular playoff team make an even deeper postseason push. Getting another scoring option in winger Max Pacioretty essentially for free won’t hurt, either. The Hurricanes acquired the 2017 Norris...
RALEIGH, NC
93.7 The Fan

How the rosters have changed with division rivals

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – We’re familiar with the moves the Pens made, most of the significant ones came before free agency began on Wednesday. The signings of Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang, Bryan Rust and Rickard Rakell set the core of the Pens for the coming season. How...
PITTSBURGH, PA
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
3K+
Followers
69K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy