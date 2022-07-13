Cancer center, gastro group among commitments for Gahanna's Crescent at Central Park

Medical-related facilities is the prescription that’s being filled at Gahanna’s Crescent at Central Park.

Several Gahanna City Council members promised their commitment to applicant Lareto “Larry” Canini on July 11 about moving forward with a final plat consisting of 13 acres, four lots and two reserves on Buckles Court North.

“This is yet another step forward in the development of Crescent at Central Park,” Mayor Laurie Jadwin said. “It is becoming a much-sought-after destination for the medical community, bringing high-quality sustainable jobs to Gahanna and our residents. We look forward to continuing to work with the developer on this next phase.”

The latest phase poised for development is on the north side of Tech Center Drive and east of the ditch that dissects the Crescent at Central Park property, across from Central Ohio Urology Group.

Portions of the property, road and reserve area were platted in 2018, according to Michael Blackford, the city's planning director.

He said the four new lots and two reserve areas are being created with an extension of Buckles Court. Two lots previously were created via the subdivision without a plat process.

When the planning commission approved the final plat with a positive recommendation to council June 22, Canini said, he shared the disciplines for the users, but he wouldn't name them.

“We have a large gastro group that’s going to build their own building on Lot 1,” he said. “We’ve secured a national cancer center for Lot 3.”

The commission on June 22 approved a 2-story medical office building, parking and utilities at Buckles Court North by applicant Bob Elliot of Noon Development LLC on Lot 2 of the final plat.

Noon Development, a group specializing in building technically advanced medical office space, announced Sept. 9, 2021, it would build a multitenant medical office at Buckles Court, bringing more medical real estate to Gahanna.

The approximately 47,734-square-foot brick medical office building is planned on 3.8 acres.

“The delay from a year ago, when we were hoping to get these projects going to now, as we all know, what has happened with supplies and inflation, we’re looking at a 40% increase in the cost of extending these roads and putting these utilities in that the Buckles are going to have to eat just to make these deals happen for the city,” Canini said. “We’re very lucky to get these developers and myself and these medical people who are taking ownership in the business. They aren’t just coming in and signing a five-year lease. They’re putting their money where their mouth is. They’re committing to own the building.”

He said many developers merely want rental income from facilities, but that isn’t the case with this project.

“We’re making them partners in these opportunities, and, in most cases, they own it 100%,” Canini said. “So they’re here for the long haul. We’re engraining these people in the community.”

Council member Karen Angelou said this is probably one of the city’s best projects.

“I think we should move forward, and we trust you, Mr. Canini,” she said. “When will the housing component happen?”

“We have submitted the engineering, which is the infrastructure and roadway plan,” he said. “I’m comfortable to say myself and the Casto organization, which is the residential developer, we’ve made the decision to partner together. We’ve signed an agreement to buy the Buckles out of that 41 acres. They will no longer be involved. We’ve agreed to their price so we can move more rapidly on this project.”

Of the 41 acres, the city has approved 14 acres for residential use, leaving about 26 acres to be developed, according to Canini.

“We shared a master concept plan with you with hotels and retail and such,” he said. “As I said earlier, we’re already getting inquiries from medical users who didn’t take advantage of the first location and are asking about opportunities here.”

Council president Stephen Renner said he supports the project, but as a city, he said, "we need to understand some stormwater management."

A waiver is sought regarding stormwater control because it would discharge directly into the Big Walnut Creek.

Canini said the site is eligible for the waiver based on a previously executed development agreement with the city.

Renner said he was unable to find that documentation.

