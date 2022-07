During an audit, the New York State Comptroller’s Office found that the Herkimer County Industrial Development Agency did not properly approve or monitor projects. The key findings were that the IDA did not verify applicants’ project information, did not obtain information to monitor capital investment and salaries, and did not adequately monitor sales tax exemptions claimed by project owners. In one instance, the audit found that a project exceeded its authorized exemption amount by more than $6,000.

HERKIMER COUNTY, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO