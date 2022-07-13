ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

EXPLAINER: Why Iran cracks down at home, cozies up to Moscow

By ISABEL DEBRE
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fnuBX_0geg4cDg00
Iran Mounting Crises Explainer FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, speaks to Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi on the sideline of the summit of Caspian Sea littoral states in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Wednesday, June 29, 2022. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File) (Mikhail Klimentyev)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — Backed into a corner by the West, Iran is ramping up uranium enrichment, clamping down on dissent and deepening ties with Russia in a challenge to the U.S. and Europe.

Russian President Vladimir Putin heads to Tehran next week to meet with Iran's leader — his second trip abroad since sending troops into Ukraine. The surprise announcement came a day after the White House said Tehran is preparing to send armed drones to Russia for use in Ukraine and before U.S. President Joe Biden headed to Israel and Saudi Arabia.

Tehran, severed from the global banking system by Western sanctions, wants to show it has alternatives. Talks to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, which eased sanctions on Iran in return for curbs on its atomic program, are at standstill.

Pressures are mounting on the Islamic Republic, with its economy shrinking and its people struggling, with no relief in sight.

A look at the challenges facing Iran, and what it means for the world:

A BREWING NUCLEAR CRISIS

Former U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew Washington from the nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers in 2018 and sought to squeeze Iran economically until it returned to the negotiating table. A defiant Iran resumed prohibited nuclear work.

Biden took office with a promise to restore the deal. Then hard-line cleric Ebrahim Raisi became Iran's leader, and the nuclear talks have hit a stalemate.

The International Atomic Energy Agency, the U.N. nuclear watchdog group, reports that Iran now has 43 kilograms (over 94 1/2 pounds) of uranium enriched to 60% — a short step from weapons-grade levels. That's enough fissile material for a weapon, if it chose to pursue one. However, Iran would still need to design a bomb and a delivery system, which likely would take months. Tehran is spinning more advanced centrifuges and has dismantled over two dozen IAEA cameras monitoring its work.

Iran insists its program is for peaceful purposes. U.N. experts and Western intelligence agencies say Iran had an organized military nuclear program through 2003.

Experts say Tehran increasingly sees a future without the nuclear accord, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA, setting the stage for a possible crisis.

“The Iranians have come to the conclusion that the JCPOA is no longer serving their interests,” said Ali Vaez, the International Crisis Group’s Iran project director. Iran can’t guarantee the U.S. won’t again quit the pact and reimpose sanctions if a new president takes office in 2025.

“That political risk is something no one wants to shoulder,” Vaez added.

The stakes extend beyond Iran. Israel, its archrival and the sole nuclear power in the region, has threatened military strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

“Iran could enrich to 90%, but that would be a very dramatic escalation, and I’m pretty confident that would spark a (military) reaction,” said John Krzyzaniak, an Iranian proliferation expert at the Wisconsin Project, referring to weapons-grade enrichment levels.

IRAN'S INTENSIFYING CRACKDOWN

In 2019, some believed that Iran's 40-year-old revolution could be undone by a 50% fuel price increase, and the country's security forces responded ruthlessly to nationwide protests.

Nearly three years later, Iran remains under crippling sanctions. Inflation has skyrocketed, eating away at workers' incomes. The Iranian currency has plunged, wiping out savings. The government has cut subsidies on food staples, stoking public outrage. In May, a 10-story tower collapsed in southwestern Iran, killing at least 41 people and exposing corruption.

To stave off unrest, authorities have recently arrested protesters angry about high prices, teachers' union activists, acclaimed filmmakers and a prominent reformist politician.

Two of the detained dissident filmmakers had allegedly voiced support for demonstrations over the building collapse.

Facing pressure over its failure to deliver on promises of sanctions relief, the “system is directly signaling to the Iranian people they’re not going to tolerate dissent,” said Sanam Vakil, deputy director of the Middle East and North Africa Program at Chatham House.

That message has gained momentum as a kind of shadow war between Israel and Iran moves into the open — on the high seas and on Tehran's streets.

“Ordinary Iranians lobbying for better rights are going to be more persecuted because the crackdown is now in the name of national security,” Vakil added.

ALLIANCE WITH RUSSIA

Facing a Western economic backlash over its action in Ukraine, Moscow sees Tehran as a key partner and potential source of arms. Amid intensifying diplomatic isolation, Iran has increasingly found common ground with Russia, including a shared adversary in Washington.

Biden is visiting the Middle East this week — first to Israel, Iran's biggest foe, and then to Saudi Arabia, another Tehran rival — and it was no coincidence the White House said Iran was preparing to provide Russia with drones and training just days before the trip.

“We think that this is of interest, to put it mildly, to the countries we will be visiting on this trip,” said National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

Citing a Russian Foreign Ministry source, the Interfax news agency described the drone deliveries as “disinformation” intended to “further fuel anti-Iranian sentiments in the Arab states.”

One aim of Biden's trip is encouraging Arab nations to strengthen security alliances, built on the shared fear of Iran.

“We see the emergence of two opposite blocs,” said Yoel Guzansky, a Gulf expert and senior fellow at the Institute for National Security Studies in Tel Aviv. "The U.S. is trying to unite the Arab world ... with Russia and Iran and perhaps China on the opposite side."

Military coordination between Tehran and Moscow has intensified since they pooled efforts to shore up Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government in the country's civil war.

Iran's advancing drone capabilities could prove valuable for Russia, Krzyzaniak said. The Iranian aircraft, in some cases mimicking the designs of U.S. military drones, are battle-tested by Yemen's Houthi rebels fighting a Saudi-led military coalition, according to Western officials and U.N. experts.

But the Iran-Russia relationship is not free of friction.

Their former empires were centuries-old rivals, and Russia’s occupation of Iran during World War II — and its refusal to leave afterward — bred decades of distrust.

Those old differences are playing out in new ways. Sanctioned Russian oil, which is now more discounted than crude from Iran, is eating into Tehran’s share of the crucial Chinese market and forcing it to slash prices, experts say.

Other differences include Putin's friendly ties with Israel. As part of a delicate balancing act, the Kremlin has struck deals in Syria, such as in 2018 when Moscow had Tehran keep its fighters away from the Golan Heights to accommodate Israeli concerns.

But with pressure growing on both countries, their bond seems sure to grow.

For Russia, Iran represents a source of expertise in how to avoid sanctions and access the world’s black markets. Bilateral trade is booming, according to Tehran-based political analyst Saeed Leilaz, noting Russia has increased its imports of Iranian produce and seeks trade routes to India.

For Iran, “foreign policy is decided based on what the system sees as in the best interest for its survival," said Vaez, of the International Crisis Group.

___

Associated Press writers Emily Rose in Jerusalem, Vladimir Isachenkov in Moscow and Aamer Madhani on Air Force One contributed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Donald Trump 'Takes Back Over' Government in Four Months, Pastor Says

Reverend Shane Vaughn predicted that former President Donald Trump will be taking "back over" control of the government in four months, citing the upcoming midterm elections when Republicans are expected by many analysts to win back the House and possibly the Senate as well. Many Christian pastors and self-described prophets...
POTUS
960 The Ref

Russia strikes southern Ukraine city, attacks more in east

VINNYTSIA, Ukraine — (AP) — Russian missiles hit industrial facilities at a strategic city in southern Ukraine on Sunday as Moscow also pressed efforts to expand its gains in the country’s east. Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych said the missiles struck an industrial and infrastructure facility in the...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Washington State
960 The Ref

'I worry about this place': A day in Ukraine's Donetsk

POKROVSK, Ukraine — (AP) — On the morning of Day 142 of the war in Ukraine, the mayor of a community slipping closer to the front line stands in sneakers and blazer near the newest soldier’s grave. Aside from the gravedigger, Ruslan Trebushkin is the last to...
POLITICS
POLITICO

France's Macron decries rising hate, ignorance in Holocaust speech

PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron decried his Nazi-collaborator predecessors and rising antisemitism, vigorously vowing to stamp out Holocaust denial as he paid homage Sunday to thousands of French children sent to death camps 80 years ago for one reason alone: because they were Jewish. Family by family, house...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Weapon#Iran Nuclear Deal#Nuclear Power#Nuclear Material#Foreign Policy#Russian#The White House#Western
960 The Ref

Pleas pile up in Italy for PM Draghi to rethink exit

ROME — (AP) — Pleas were piling up Sunday in Italy aimed at persuading Premier Mario Draghi to stay in office instead of resigning as he tried to do last week after being let down by a populist coalition partner. Hundreds of mayors have signed an open letter....
BUSINESS
960 The Ref

Bulgaria’s president tries to unlock political crisis

SOFIA, Bulgaria — (AP) — Bulgaria's president launched talks on Friday with all political parties represented in parliament to see if there was still a chance to form a government and avoid another early election. President Rumen Radev is trying to prevent Bulgaria from sliding into new political...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
India
Place
Dubai
Country
China
Country
Saudi Arabia
Country
Russia
960 The Ref

Slovenia army starts removing Croatia border razor wire

KRMACINA, Slovenia — (AP) — Slovenia's army on Friday started removing a razor wire fence on the border with Croatia that was put up to curb migrant crossings after more than 1 million people fleeing violence or poverty entered Europe in 2015. About a dozen soldiers used cutters...
MILITARY
960 The Ref

Experts comb cargo plane crash site in north Greece; 8 dead

PALAIOCHORI, Greece — (AP) — Experts investigating the site of a cargo plane crash in northern Greece said Sunday they have found no evidence of dangerous substances but say there is still a lot of widespread ordnance, while Serbia's defense minister confirmed that all eight crew members had died in the crash.
ACCIDENTS
960 The Ref

Diplomatic spat erupts between Balkan rivals Serbia, Croatia

BELGRADE, Serbia — (AP) — Diplomatic tensions soared Sunday between Balkan rivals Serbia and Croatia after Croatia refused to allow a private visit by Serbia's populist president to the site of a World War II concentration camp where tens of thousands of Serbs were killed by pro-Nazi authorities in Croatia.
POLITICS
960 The Ref

Zimbabwe students scoop international awards for moot court

HARARE, Zimbabwe — (AP) — A history-making team of Zimbabwean high school students that became world and European moot court competition champions has been widely praised in a country where the education system is beset by poor funding, lack of materials and teachers' strikes. The 11-member Zimbabwean team...
EDUCATION
960 The Ref

Sudan official says death toll from tribal clashes at 65

CAIRO — (AP) — The death toll from days of tribal clashes in a southern Sudanese province climbed to at least 65 people, a senior health official said Sunday. The fighting between the Hausa and Birta ethnic groups in the Blue Nile province also injured around 150 others, said Gamal Nasser al-Sayed, the province’s health minister.
AFRICA
960 The Ref

Cargo plane operated by Ukraine carrier crashes in Greece

PALAIOCHORI, Greece — (AP) — An Antonov cargo plane operated by a Ukrainian airline crashed Saturday near the city of Kavala in northern Greece, authorities said. Local residents reported seeing a fireball and hearing explosions for two hours after the crash. Greek Civil Aviation authorities said the flight...
ECONOMY
960 The Ref

'Those people': French minister's LGBTQ remarks spark anger

PARIS — (AP) — Pressure is mounting on a French government minister to quit over comments stigmatizing homosexuality and LGBTQ people, in the latest challenge to President Emmanuel Macron’s leadership. Caroline Cayeux’ remarks have hurt and angered many – including her colleagues — and prompted broader discussion...
SOCIETY
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
3K+
Followers
69K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy