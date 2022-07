CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News has learned that former Cleveland councilman and mayoral candidate Basheer Jones appears to be the focus of an FBI investigation. A subpoena from the United States District Court in Cleveland was issued to the City of Cleveland’s Law Department on May 2nd and received on May 5th of 2022. The subpoena notes Cleveland City Hall is commanded to submit specific documents to a special agent with the FBI. 19 News has learned this is just one of several subpoenas sent to the city.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 14 HOURS AGO