Rivian seems to finally be back on track in terms of the production of its R1S and R1T and has confirmed that it is on course to build 25,000 vehicles in 2022. This is welcome news to both buyers and investors who had been concerned about supply issues and the delays that they cause, but what of the automaker's promise to build 3,500 chargers by the end of 2023? We recently noted that this promise had been removed from the automaker's website, prompting speculation that it may be abandoning the project. However, we reached out to Rivian for comment and were reassured that the network is still very much alive.

