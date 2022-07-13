ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Latest Jan. 6 committee hearings shine light on two Texans

By Jill Ament
texasstandard.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA December meeting at the White House proposed appointing Dallas attorney Sidney Powell as a special prosecutor on so-called election fraud. The ongoing House hearings into the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection have revealed more evidence of the involvement of some prominent Texans. Todd Gillman, Washington bureau chief for The Dallas Morning...

www.texasstandard.org

Comments / 5

Sheree Ward
3d ago

I am so done with this Witch Hunt who cares it's been 6 months get over it as Hillary Clinton once proudly said

Reply(2)
5
Click2Houston.com

At Texas Democratic Party convention, recognition of high stakes and a tough road ahead

DALLAS — For the Democratic faithful gathered at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center on Friday, there was a lot to be upset about: the rollback of abortion rights, strict new voting laws, the state’s lax gun rules as mass shootings persist, the government’s move to investigate parents of transgender kids for child abuse, and an electrical grid that doesn’t inspire confidence as the weather seems to get more extreme every year.
TEXAS STATE
TMZ.com

Sen. Ted Cruz Says Supreme Court Gay Marriage Ruling Was Incorrect

Senator Ted Cruz seems to be telegraphing what many believe the Supreme Court might do next -- namely, overturn legalized gay marriage ... this on the heels of Roe v Wade. The Texas legislator expressed his own personal disapproval of the landmark decision in Obergefell v Hodges back in 2015 -- a ruling that made gay marriage legal throughout the entire United States ... and which some worry might be on the chopping block soon.
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

'We're strong': Thousands gather in Dallas for Texas Democratic Convention

DALLAS — Thousands of Democrats are gathering in Dallas and are showing up in strong numbers for the Texas Democratic Convention. “We’re in a critical election. In over 100 days we’re going to make some critical decisions in elections up and down the ballot in Texas, and there’s a clear contrast between Democrats and Republicans in this state,” explained Jamarr Brown, Co-Executive Director of the Texas Democratic Party.
DALLAS, TX
ABC13 Houston

Texas advocates propose five strategies to Biden administration for in-state abortion care

DALLAS, Texas (KTRK) -- The heated battle over reproductive rights continues, as Democratic lawmakers joined pro-abortion advocates Sunday morning to announce the five strategies they proposed to the Biden administration to help preserve in-state abortion care. This comes after House Democrats passed two congressional bills designed to fight the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

O'Rourke's campaign for Texas governor outraises Abbott

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Democrat Beto O’Rourke on Friday reported raising nearly $32 million in his bid for Texas governor during the first half of 2022, more than Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and a haul that puts their race on track to smash spending records in November’s midterm elections. The new figures, released as campaign finance reports were due in Texas, put Abbott in the rare position of finding himself outraised. For nearly a decade, the two-term incumbent has pulled in more money than any governor in U.S. history, a stockpile that has overwhelmed rivals and kept challengers at bay. Abbott has raised more than $30 million since the beginning of the year — a significant total even by his big-money track record, and only slightly less than O’Rourke. Abbott also still holds an advantage with money to spend, reporting more than $46 million in cash on hand as of June 30. But the narrowing gap underlines O’Rourke’s durability as a fundraising powerhouse and how money is pouring into high-profile governor’s races even as inflation and President Joe Biden’s sagging approval creates strong headwinds for Democrats with voters.
TEXAS STATE
texasstandard.org

Texas Democrats want to flip the state. Their strategy is to focus on local races.

Texas Democrats have kicked off their biennial convention in Dallas, and the focus of the first day was giving local campaigns resources to win in November. Throughout most of Thursday, attendees heard from experts on fundraising, election data and field work. The training sessions were led by the National Democratic Training Committee.
TEXAS STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

Texas Democrat Party Gathers in Dallas to Ignore Rural Texans Again

DALLAS – "All the candidates (for Texas Democratic Party Chair) agree that Democrats do not need to win rural Texas but cut more into Republicans’ wide margins there." – Texas Tribune The Texas Democrat Party kicks off its biennial state convention in Dallas Thursday with its sites clearly on winning statewide offices in November and its ammunition the rallying cries against the recent Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, for gun control, open borders and the rest of the Biden agenda.   The Texas Tribune is reporting Texas Democratic Party chair Gilberto Hinojosa is facing two…
DALLAS, TX
kut.org

Texas Democrats to kick off 2022 convention

The Texas Democratic Party is kicking off its biennial convention Thursday in Dallas, and party leaders say they hope the event will help build additional momentum to make gains in the November midterm elections. Rep. Gilberto Hinojosa, the chairman of the Texas Democratic Party, told The Texas Newsroom the meetup...
TEXAS STATE
fox4news.com

2 more North Texans sentenced for charges related to U.S. Capitol riot

Two more North Texans were sentenced for their roles in the U.S. Capitol riot. Kevin Blakely, of McKinney, will spend four months in a federal prison. Kerry Persick, of Trophy Club, received three months of probation. Both pleaded guilty to misdemeanors. A total of six people from the DFW area...
MCKINNEY, TX
KTSM

TX Democratic Party Leader rescinds endorsement of Leeser

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The chair of the Texas Democratic Party Gilberto Hinojosa, sent a letter to El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser stating that he no longer supports Leeser as Mayor. This comes after the mayor voted down an ordinance that would have deprioritized abortion investigations. In the two-page letter, Hinojosa says he was […]
EL PASO, TX
americasvoice.org

San Antonio Express-News Editorial: Greg Abbott Chooses “Border Showmanship” and “Politics” Over Border Solutions

Washington, DC – More voices are calling out Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s relentless nativism, including how his escalating campaign against immigrants comes at the expense of real policy solutions. In a must-read new editorial, the San Antonio Express-News condemns Gov. Abbott’s “border showmanship” and prioritization of “politics” instead...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Tom Handy

14 Things Governor Abbott has Done to Secure the Border

In Houston, Governor Greg Abbott toured a Department of Public Safety (DPS) drug warehouse and gave an update on the growing fentanyl drug crisis in Texas and America. According to CBS Austin, Governor Abbott was joined by DPS Director Steve McCraw, Texas Public Safety Commission Chairman Steven Mach, Senator Joan Huffman, Senator Paul Bettencourt, Montgomery County Sheriff Rand Henderson, Houston Police Department Narcotics Commander Bryan Bennett, DPS Seized Drug System Trainer Jennifer Hatch, and Crime Stoppers of Houston CEO Rania Mankarious and Deputy Director Nichole Christopher.
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

Stein Sues Dallas County for Alleged Suppression of Free Speech

Alex Stein has filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas against Dallas County, Clay Jenkins, and John Wiley Price for unlawfully removing him from a public meeting. In mid-May, The Dallas Express reported on the forcible removal of Stein, a local media personality...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX

