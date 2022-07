BERLIN– Two of Assateague Island’s wild horses took an unsanctioned trip to the mainland Wednesday before being returned to their herd on the beach. While it’s a rare occurrence, two of the wild horses that make their home at Assateague Island National Seashore crossed the Route 611 Verrazano Bridge to the mainland Wednesday afternoon. Staff from both Assateague’s state and national parks were able to corral the animals safely before they were returned to the island by horse trailer. National Park Service officials said the horses’ foray across the bridge was caused by people crowding them.

BERLIN, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO