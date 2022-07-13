ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

Palm Beach dealer indicted in art fraud scheme

By Scott Sutton, Dave Bohman
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H0nc0_0geg41qA00

A Palm Beach art dealer, whose gallery was raided by federal investigators last year, was indicted Wednesday in connection with a scheme to sell forged high-end artwork.

Federal investigators revealed in May that Daniel Elie Bouaziz schemed to sell paintings and other artwork that he falsely marketed for sale as original or authentic pieces by prominent artists, including Jean-Michel Basquiat, Andy Warhol, Banksy and Roy Lichtenstein.

Bouaziz is accused of mail fraud, wire fraud and money laundering.

The indictment alleges that the fraudulent art that Bouaziz purchased was picked up from his South Florida galleries, mailed by commercial interstate carrier and hand-delivered to his victims.

U.S. Department of Justice
Feds say this fake Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum print (left) was sold by Danieli Fine Art. Also, this fake Basquiat painting was for sale at Danieli Fine Art for $12 million. (right)

"Bouaziz purchased and acquired pieces from various sources, to include online auction sites at low prices, and falsely sold the pieces as originals, at drastically increased prices, at his retail art galleries on Worth Avenue in Palm Beach, Florida," investigators said in a Wednesday statement.

To make the fraudulent art appear authentic, the feds said that Bouaziz made false representations to prospective buyers regarding the provenance and originality of the art.

U.S. Department of Justice
Feds say this fake George Rodrigue work was being sold by Danieli Fine Art.

To support these false statements, investigators said Bouaziz:

  • Provided prospective buyers with invoices and documents that included false provenance information
  • Omitted descriptors that were included with low-cost online purchases, to include "after" and "reproduction" language
  • Sold prospective buyers pieces on which false edition numbers and artists' signatures had been added
  • Provided prospective buyers with certificates of authenticity that included false assertions and appraisals which had a stamped signature block that read "Daniel Bouaziz, Certified International Fine Art Appraiser."

They also said that Bouaziz committed money laundering by engaging in transactions in the criminally derived property.

Bouaziz, who has pleaded not guilty to charges, was not in federal court Wednesday.

His lawyer moved to get Bouaziz’s $92,000 Lamborghini and some of the artwork seized returned to his client.

If you believe you have been a victim of art fraud, you are urged to contact the FBI's Art Crime Team at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BOCANEWSNOW

SEVEN BRIDGES DELRAY: Feds Seek 30 Months For Tracy Jedlicki

DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Seven Bridges Delray Beach homeowner Tracy Jedlicki will find out next week just how long she will spend in federal prison for her role in an international boiler room scam. Jedlicki will join the unprecedented number of homeowners from the new community of Seven Bridges who have been prosecuted by the Department of Justice for completely unrelated schemes and scams.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Applications for rental assistance on hold in Palm Beach County

Many people still need help paying their rent in Palm Beach County. However, Palm Beach County's emergency rental and assistance online application is on hold for the next three weeks. The department said it is so overwhelmed with applications it needed to have the entire staff process applications to avoid...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palm Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Palm Beach, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
BOCANEWSNOW

MURDER SUICIDE VICTIM IDENTIFIED IN BOCA RATON ATTACK

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — BocaNewsNow.com has confirmed that Dena Vanvoorhis, 65, of Sharon, Connecticut was shot and killed in the home at 5500 NW Third Terrace on Sunday. She is the victim of the murder-suicide that continues to be the subject of controversy involving the Boca Raton Police Department.
BOCA RATON, FL
Click10.com

Top South Florida prosecutor wants ex-wife’s deposition sealed

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A request by the top prosecutor of a South Florida county to seal a deposition his ex-wife gave in another case has set off a public records challenge from two newspapers. Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg has asked a state judge to prevent...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Woman plunged to her death from a drawbridge. Wrongful death settlement includes safety changes, $8.3 million for family.

When the Royal Park Bridge in West Palm Beach opened beneath Carol Wright in February, the frightening plummet to her death left behind more than a void in the lives of her loved ones. She left behind a legacy — one of increased safety measures and access to opportunity. The attorney representing Wright’s family, Lance Ivey, announced on Friday that the wrongful death lawsuit was settled for ...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Warhol
Person
Roy Lichtenstein
Person
Banksy
Person
Jean Michel Basquiat
Person
George Rodrigue
WSVN-TV

Woman steals $10,000 worth of jewelry in Coral Springs

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A pricey steal was caught on camera as a duo robbed a jewelry kiosk at a mall in Coral Springs. Two women approached a jewelry kiosk. One of them asked to see a necklace and when the clerk pulled out the board holding a dozen chains — she snatched it and the pair took off.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
wflx.com

Could rental prices be dropping in West Palm Beach?

Could the cost of renting a home in South Florida actually be coming down?. There are some rumblings that sky-high rents may finally be coming down. It's a trend that is turning up on social media. Sasha Kraver of Douglas Elliman real estate said Friday there has been a shift...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraud#Art Gallery#Art Galleries
wflx.com

3 suspects arrested after man, 66, killed in Boynton Beach

Three suspects were arrested Friday in connection with the fatal shooting of a 66-year-old man in Boynton Beach, police said. Officials said the victim was killed at the Homing Inn, located at 2821 South Federal Highway, early Friday morning. Police said officers were called to the inn just before 1...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Florida cop accused of using police computer to track woman down at her home

A Coconut Creek police officer has been criminally charged for allegedly using his police computer to track down a woman whom he wanted to meet at her house. Police Officer Scott Hysell, 41, is accused of using his police access to identify and meet the unidentified woman in October. According to the incident report, Hysell accessed the information “via a computer outside the scope of his ...
COCONUT CREEK, FL
WSVN-TV

Arrest made in connection to attack on UPS employee

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An arrest has been made in regards to a violent attack that took place inside a South Florida UPS store. The man in custody Thursday evening, is said to have a lengthy history with the law that dates back to 2007. Officers said Adaya Atum...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Arts
cbs12.com

Homicide investigation in Fort Pierce

STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating an incident involving a homicide suspect from Stuart, per the sheriff's office. The investigation has shut down roads around the area of Edwards Road and McNeil Road in Fort Pierce. The Fort Pierce and Stuart Police...
FORT PIERCE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Coming soon: Willie T’s Seafood Shack in Fort Lauderdale; Ocean One Bar & Grille in Royal Palm Beach

When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. A replacement for Elliot Wolf’s pandemic-closed sandwicherie, Lunchroom, this seafood house from Virginia’s Thompson Hospitality expects to open in late August inside the Harbor Shops on 17th Street. Willie T’s, which has locations in the Washington, D.C., area, serves fried and grilled Gulf shrimp, catfish and lobsters, along with oyster po’boys, crab cakes, salmon and Old Bay-seasoned, waffle-cut fries. 1824 Cordova Road, Fort Lauderdale; WillieTsSeafoodShack.com.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

27K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wptv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy