Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Broadwater, Gallatin, Jefferson, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-16 07:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Gallatin Patchy dense Fog will impact portions of south central Gallatin County through 800 AM MDT At 545 AM MDT, Patchy dense fog was developing over portions of southern Gallatin County. HAZARD...Patchy dense fog, with visibility less than a half mile. SOURCE...Observed at West Yellowstone Airport. IMPACT...Highly variable visibility across short distances. Locations impacted include West Yellowstone, Targhee Pass and Yellowstone Village. This includes the following highways...Highway 191 between mile markers 5 and 46. Highway 287 between mile markers 8 and 22. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH

GALLATIN COUNTY, MT ・ 3 HOURS AGO