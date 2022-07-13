ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ChristianaCare acquires West Grove campus in Pennsylvania

By Delaware Public Media
delawarepublic.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristianaCare is expanding its footprint further into Pennsylvania. The healthcare system completed its purchase of Jennersville Hospital from Tower Health Wednesday, and will reopen it as the Christiana Care West...

