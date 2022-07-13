ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Death Cab For Cutie Shares Dynamic New Song and Video “Here to Forever”

By Karan Singh
mxdwn.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeath Cab for Cutie is booked for the second half of 2022. With a lengthy tour ahead of them, the band is also set to release their next album, Asphalt Meadows, on September 16. With their first...

music.mxdwn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kerrang

Album review: ONI – Loathing Light

Sometimes the hardest road is the only one that leads to your destination. For Jake Oni, the frontman and mastermind behind this eponymously named outfit, this meant walking that very path – taking back control of both music and his life. Debut album Ironshore, released way back in 2016, wasn’t a bad record, but Jake ended up feeling like a passenger – and that’s a real problem when a band is named after you.
MUSIC
Loudwire

The Biggest Heavy Band of All Time

Calling any artist "the biggest of all time" is definitely a loaded statement. How do you measure the size of their impact? Is it their global popularity or how many chart certifications they've received?. Linkin Park's debut release Hybrid Theory was the year 2001's best-selling album. They were slapped with...
ROCK MUSIC
NME

Hyolyn drops powerful music video for ‘Waka Boom (My Way)’

Ex-SISTAR member Hyolyn has shared the music video for her Queendom 2 finale single ‘Waka Boom (My Way)’. Set in a barren desert and a construction site, the K-pop idol shows off the intense choreography to the powerful dance track, with rapper Lee Young-ji later appearing to perform her verse in the song’s bridge.
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Death Cab For Cutie
HollywoodLife

Rock Legend Joyce Kennedy Rediscovers The Music That ‘Nourishes My Soul’ In New EP

“My music, as a woman of color, I’m off the grid. My music is rocking and heavy,” Joyce Kennedy tells HollywoodLife, and her new EP, Rock’n My Soul, is evidence of that. The project, out today (July 15), features a handful of tracks that reflects Joyce’s legendary career and wide range of musical interests. Kicking off with “My Bad,” the EP starts with a blistering guitar riff, a funky bass line, and Joyce’s undeniably powerful vocals. From there, the funk-rock fusion delivers moments of heavy metal, hard-hitting rock, and vulnerable soul – all connected by Joyce’s remarkable voice.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
musictimes.com

Paul Ryder Cause of Death Mysterious: Happy Mondays Bassist Dead at 58

Paul Ryder, popularly known for being a bassist and one of the founding members of the British alt-rock band Happy Mondays, has passed away at the age of 58. In a statement posted on social media, the band confirmed the tragic news, writing, "The Ryder family and Happy Mondays band members are deeply saddened and shocked to say that Paul Ryder passed away this morning."
MUSIC
guitar.com

Watch Taylor Hawkins’ son play drums on My Hero in tribute to his late father

A viral clip of Taylor Hawkins’ son Shane playing drums on My Hero in tribute to his late father at a recent Fourth of July block party has emerged online. TikTok user @Lagtownsfinest shared footage from the performance from the recent Fourth of July holiday weekend with the caption “The hawk would’ve been proud”, noting that there was “not a dry eye in the house” in a follow-up clip. According to @Lagtownsfinest, Shane dedicated the performance to his father.
LOS ANGELES, CA
American Songwriter

Maggie Rogers Faces the Light and Dark in New “Horses” Video

To follow up the recent release of her new single “Horses,” Maggie Rogers released an accompanying music video. The video features the “On + Off” singer in a field during the deep blue night, the light dustiness of dawn, and the sun shining day. The camera moves quickly from fish-eyed views to still close-up shots and above wide-angles of Roger playing her guitar and singing. For the video, she co-directed it with Michael Scanlon while Kelly Jeffries, another frequent collaborator of Rogers, manned the cinematography front.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Metal Frontman Leaving Band After Upcoming Tour

Steve Brooks, frontman for heavy metal stalwarts Torche, has reportedly announced that he'll be leaving the band after their upcoming tour. According to Metal Injection, Brooks shared the news in an Instagram post, explaining that he's found it difficult "to keep this going living on opposite sides of the country." It appears that Brooks has since deleted the post, and the band has not made mention of the exit otherwise.
ATLANTA, GA
Variety

‘Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris’ Star Lesley Manville on Playing Against Type and Wearing Dior Dresses

Click here to read the full article. As the title character of “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris,” Lesley Manville charms nearly everyone she encounters: homeless men on the streets of Paris, the heads of the Dior fashion house (including Christian Dior himself), models, dressmakers and racehorse track operators. Even the more snobbish people she encounters eventually find themselves taken in by Ada, a kindhearted but tough English cleaning lady who — following the devastating news that her missing-in-action husband has been declared dead by the British army — makes it her life’s mission to acquire a Dior dress and live...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
NME

Palaye Royale announce new album and share title track ‘Fever Dream’

Palaye Royale have announced the release of their fourth studio album ‘Fever Dream’ – listen to the title track below. The Las Vegas rock band return after their 2020 album ‘The Bastards’. In 2021, they released three singles ‘No Love In LA’, ‘Punching Bag’ and ‘Paranoid’ – all of which appear on the tracklisting for ‘Fever Dream’. Their latest single ‘Broken’ came out earlier this year.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy