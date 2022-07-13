Death Cab For Cutie Shares Dynamic New Song and Video “Here to Forever”

“My music, as a woman of color, I’m off the grid. My music is rocking and heavy,” Joyce Kennedy tells HollywoodLife, and her new EP, Rock’n My Soul, is evidence of that. The project, out today (July 15), features a handful of tracks that reflects Joyce’s legendary career and wide range of musical interests. Kicking off with “My Bad,” the EP starts with a blistering guitar riff, a funky bass line, and Joyce’s undeniably powerful vocals. From there, the funk-rock fusion delivers moments of heavy metal, hard-hitting rock, and vulnerable soul – all connected by Joyce’s remarkable voice.
