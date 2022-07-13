ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman, AL

Arrests and incidents reported July 13

By Staff Reports
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 2 days ago

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported July 13, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.

GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear

Cullman County Sheriff’s Office

No incidents or arrests reported.

Cullman Police Department

Incidents

July 11

  • theft of property – 4 th degree; Walmart; Hwy 157; general merchandise; $52

July 12

  • forgery – 3 rd degree, theft of property – 3 rd degree; Professional Coatings, Inc; forged check
  • unlawful breaking and entering of motor vehicle; pistol; $349
  • theft of property – 4 th degree; Walmart; Olive St. S.W; general merchandise; $53
  • unlawful breaking and entering of motor vehicle; Veterans Dr. S.W; cash

Arrests

July 12

Coots, Linda B; 71

  • theft of property

Gilley, Greycee M; 20

  • theft of property – 4 th degree

Lay, Rachel L; 31

  • public intoxication

Lenz, Sean T; 35

  • possession of forged instrument

Mannery, Joshua I; 43

  • FTA – unauthorized use of vehicle

Naramore, Jerry D; 40

  • public intoxication

Weaver, Stefanie N; 28

  • theft of property – 4 th degree

Hanceville Police Department

Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.

Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com .

