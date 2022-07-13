Arrests and incidents reported July 13
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported July 13, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.
GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear
Cullman County Sheriff’s Office
No incidents or arrests reported.
Cullman Police Department
Incidents
July 11
- theft of property – 4 th degree; Walmart; Hwy 157; general merchandise; $52
July 12
- forgery – 3 rd degree, theft of property – 3 rd degree; Professional Coatings, Inc; forged check
- unlawful breaking and entering of motor vehicle; pistol; $349
- theft of property – 4 th degree; Walmart; Olive St. S.W; general merchandise; $53
- unlawful breaking and entering of motor vehicle; Veterans Dr. S.W; cash
Arrests
July 12
Coots, Linda B; 71
- theft of property
Gilley, Greycee M; 20
- theft of property – 4 th degree
Lay, Rachel L; 31
- public intoxication
Lenz, Sean T; 35
- possession of forged instrument
Mannery, Joshua I; 43
- FTA – unauthorized use of vehicle
Naramore, Jerry D; 40
- public intoxication
Weaver, Stefanie N; 28
- theft of property – 4 th degree
Hanceville Police Department
Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.
Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com
