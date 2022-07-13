ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Strong winds, possible flooding moving into greater Akron area Wednesday evening

By Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29QtF8_0geg3Yfr00

Wind gusts of up to 50 mph are expected Wednesday evening, as a line of thunderstorms moves across northern Ohio inland counties. Some flooding in low-lying areas is also possible, according to the National Weather Service.

Southwestern Portage, Medina, northeastern Ashland, northwestern Stark, Summit and northern Wayne Counties are in the hazard zone. Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Brunswick to near Chippewa Lake to near West Salem at around 4:40 p.m. Movement was southeast at 30 mph.

The weather service said gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects.

Communities that could be impacted include Akron, Medina, Wooster, Cuyahoga Falls, Brunswick, Massillon, North Royalton, Kent, Barberton, Green, Wadsworth, Tallmadge, North Canton, Orrville, Rittman, Mogadore, Doylestown, Hartville, Lodi and Creston.

Also on Wednesday, a flood advisory has been issued for areas including Summit County, effective through 7:30 p.m., due to the potential for heavy rain from the storm front.

As of 4:22 p.m., Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Areas that could experience flooding include Cleveland, Lorain, Elyria, Parma, Strongsville, Westlake, North Royalton, North Ridgeville, Solon, Hudson, Twinsburg, Streetsboro, Amherst, Macedonia, North Olmsted, Garfield Heights, Maple Heights, Avon, Parma Heights and Broadview Heights.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whbc.com

Friday AM Crash North Of Allliance Impacts Traffic

LEXINGTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An accident involving a tractor trailer rig and a pickup truck just north of Alliance caused some traffic issues during the morning commute on Friday. With the accident at the end of the Alliance Bypass exit ramp to Route 225, 225...
ALLIANCE, OH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Medina, Portage, Stark, Summit, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 16:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-13 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Medina; Portage; Stark; Summit; Wayne The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Portage County in northeastern Ohio Southeastern Medina County in northeastern Ohio Western Stark County in northeastern Ohio Southern Summit County in northeastern Ohio Northeastern Wayne County in northeastern Ohio * Until 530 PM EDT. * At 446 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Chippewa Lake, or near Medina, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Akron, Canton, Medina, Massillon, Barberton, Green, Wadsworth, Tallmadge, North Canton, Rittman, Mogadore, Doylestown, Hartville, Creston, Navarre, Chippewa Lake, New Franklin, Norton, Fairlawn and Canal Fulton. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Creston, OH
City
North Canton, OH
City
Wadsworth, OH
City
Salem, OH
City
Strongsville, OH
City
Hartville, OH
City
Barberton, OH
City
Lorain, OH
City
Garfield Heights, OH
City
Lodi, OH
City
Akron, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Macedonia, OH
City
Ashland, OH
City
Wooster, OH
City
Chippewa Lake, OH
City
Orrville, OH
City
North Royalton, OH
City
Tallmadge, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
City
West Salem, OH
City
Elyria, OH
City
Doylestown, OH
City
Westlake, OH
City
Solon, OH
City
Massillon, OH
cleveland19.com

Risk of showers, storms possible in Northeast Ohio this afternoon into evening

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A disturbance will be tracking through later today and this evening. This will trigger some showers and storms. Our latest forecast has the better risk early this evening. High temperatures today around the 80 degree mark. It’ll be even a little cooler tomorrow. A wind off...
wtuz.com

Fatal Crash on State Route 416

Nick McWilliams reporting – A late-night, one-vehicle crash claimed the life of one person on Friday. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol New Philadelphia Post, a 2001 GMC Jimmy was traveling southbound on State Route 416 just outside New Philadelphia around 10:20 p.m. The vehicle failed to make...
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Solon
whbc.com

Summit Motorcyclist Killed in Crash

BATH TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 28-year-old man from Peninsula in Summit County was killed not far from his home in Bath Township Wednesday afternoon. His motorcycle hit a passenger car head-on. The state patrol says Martin Upp was dead at the scene on Route 18.
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Man shot and killed on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 25-year-old man was shot and killed in the 11600 block of Superior Avenue in Cleveland Friday. The shooting happened around 2:10 pm. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Cleveland EMS. Cleveland 19 News is waiting for more information from Cleveland Police...
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

Top Ice Cream Spots In Stark County

07/15/22 – Jordan Miller is joined by Allison Gromofsky of Visit Canton. Sunday is National ice Cream day and Allison is the perfect person to break down where to get the sweets. Stark County has a wide variety of local spots that the community supports and loves. Take a listen, take a pick, and enjoy some ice cream!
STARK COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood#Heavy Rain#Thunderstorms
cleveland19.com

Car plows into building in Clark-Fulton neighborhood in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A female was taken to MetroHealth Hospital in stable condition after plowing into a building located at West 25th and Meyer Avenue Tuesday. The accident happened about 7:50 pm. According to police, the building is vacant. The cause of the crash is not known at this...
cleveland19.com

3 women shot near Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Three women were shot on Cleveland’s East side late Thursday night. The shooting happened at around 10:10 p.m. on Kempton Avenue near East 102nd Street. A 44-year-old in critical condition, a 29-year-old in serious condition, and a 44-year-old in serious condition were all taken to...
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Akron Beacon Journal

Akron Beacon Journal

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Akron, OH from Akron Beacon Journal.

 http://beaconjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy