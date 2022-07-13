ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alton, IL

Beloved business owner dies after accident in Jamaica

KMOX News Radio
KMOX News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45NrRC_0geg3U8x00

Yvonne Campbell, owner of My Just Desserts, died following a shuttle bus accident in Jamaica on Saturday.

Campbell was a beloved business owner in Alton, IL. Mayor David Goins spoke very highly of her.

"She was just a marvelous, wonderful person," Mayor Goins said. "Her skill was just impeccable. That's the reason why, when the owner retired, she gifted her with the business. And she'd been there since she was fourteen years old."

That was in 2018.

According to a GoFundMe account, the family had planned to fly Campbell back to St. Louis for treatment Wednesdsay, but she passed away before that could happen. The fund has raised nearly $75,000 so far.

In the GoFundMe, her daughter wrote, "If you know Yvonne, you know she'd never enter a room without leaving you with a laugh, smile, or without giving you the biggest hug."

