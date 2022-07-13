Big 12 football: Cowboys' spot in realignment much different this time around

ARLINGTON, Texas — Chad Weiberg hasn’t shown any dramatic aging during his year as Oklahoma State’s athletic director, but it would be understandable if he did.

“It’s only been a year,” Weiberg said Wednesday at Big 12 Media Days in AT&T Stadium. “But part of it feels like it might as well be several years.”

The landscape of college athletics — primarily college football — was already shifting a year ago when Weiberg made his media days debut after taking over for Mike Holder.

The name, image, and likeness revolution was just getting underway in the wake of the Supreme Court’s ruling in NCAA vs. Alston.

But the revelation shortly after media days that Oklahoma and Texas would eventually depart for the SEC sent that metamorphosis into hyper drive and left the future murky for the eight Big 12 schools left behind.

With another round of conference shifts underway after news broke that USC and UCLA would leave the Pac-12 for the Big Ten, along with reports the Big 12 could target some of the remaining Pac-12 programs, conference realignment was once again at the top of mind in JerryWorld.

And Weiberg is confident in OSU’s — and the Big 12’s — place in the college athletics landscape.

“I feel like we’re just in a better position, stronger position than we were a year ago, just because of what we did after that with bringing the four good new members in,” Weiberg said. “That put us in a position of strength with all the change that is going on around us.

“It feels different in a good way.”

Brigham Young, Central Florida, Cincinnati, and Houston will join the conference next July.

When OU and Texas ultimately bolt for the SEC — whether it be in 2025 when the schools’ right agreement ends with the Big 12 or before — remains up in the air.

Incoming Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark was non-committal on when the departures would happen and if the current shift and potential further additions to the league could move up the timeline for the schools to leave.

“I think they’re separate conversations,” Yormark said. “If there’s an opportunity for us to do something that enhances the Big 12 through conference realignment, we will explore all options.

“We’re in the exploratory mode, and optionality is good. As it relates to Texas and Oklahoma, totally different conversation. When the time is right, we’ll engage.”

The schools and the conference would have to come to an agreement on exit fees for the Sooners and Longhorns to make the leap earlier than 2025.

The shifts of a year ago weren’t something Weiberg expected to have to deal with in his first weeks on the job.

But as OSU has gone from seemingly scrambling to keep a seat at the table as one of the teams left behind in the Big 12, to being one of the faces of the rebuilt conference, Weiberg took away lessons that are serving him, the OSU athletic department, and the Big 12 as a whole this time around.

“What it did is it gave us an opportunity to learn about where it is that we as Oklahoma State, the strength of our position, where we’re positioned, the strength of our brand, the value of our brand as well as where our conference is,” Weiberg said. “For me, just have a better understanding of that and an understanding of what is valued. That just helps with all of our decision-making moving forward.”

A year ago, whether or not the Big 12 would survive past the OU and Texas exits was far from a certainty.

Now, the question is what the league ultimately looks like on the other side of the changes and which programs ultimately make up the league.

“I’m convinced that the Big 12 will be here for a long time,” Cowboys coach Mike Gundy said. “Who will be in it? I’m not sure. But the brand and what we have at this point moving forward, Oklahoma State will be a very, very marketable opportunity in the future.”

Gundy said he didn’t expect Bedlam to survive the teams going separate ways in the conference moves.

"Bedlam's history," Gundy said. "Bedlam's not going to be Bedlam after they leave the conference."

After a win over Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl last season, Gundy said the Cowboys could become a college football blueblood.

Gundy said the synergy between Weiberg, school president Kayse Shrum and himself has helped push the program toward that goal.

“We’re all aware of the direction that college sports is going, particularly football, and we can’t sit around and watch other people grow,” Gundy said. “We have to grow it ourselves. The blue blood that I mentioned was the direction that I would like it to be. Someday, I’m not going to be the coach at Oklahoma State, I’ll just be going and watching the game, and when that happens I want Oklahoma State to be in that position. It’s going to take a lot of continued hard work.”