Catalytic converter thefts have increased dramatically in Bloomington, according to the Bloomington Police Department. A July 9 post from the official BPD Facebook page said there had been 19 reported thefts since July 4. Over the most recent weekend, Officer Brandt Parsley said an additional 15 were called in. He also said the thefts are happening “all over the place,” not just on a couple of bad streets.

BLOOMINGTON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO