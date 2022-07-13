ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownwood, TX

Woodrow ‘Wayne’ Hudson

By Derrick Stuckly
brownwoodnews.com
 2 days ago

Woodrow "Wayne" Hudson, age 75, of Brownwood passed away peacefully on July 9, 2022 in Abilene. Funeral services for Wayne will be held on Friday, July 15 at 2:00PM in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be held from 6-8PM on Thursday, July 14 at Heartland Funeral...

www.brownwoodnews.com

koxe.com

Frances Lenora Perry, 89, of Brownwood

In the early morning hours of July 14, 2022, surrounded by her loving family, Frances Lenora Perry, age 89, of Brownwood, left her Earthly body to meet her Lord and Savior. Frances was born July 5, 1933, to Marion Lee and Eleanor (Banks) Pendergrass in Comanche, Texas.
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Jerry Dale Johnson

Funeral service for Jerry Dale Johnson, 70 of Coleman, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. He died on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Taylor, Texas.
COLEMAN, TX
brownwoodnews.com

40 UNDER 40: Weston Jacobs

NOTE: Throughout the month of July, BrownwoodNews.com is publishing stories daily on 40 standout citizens under the age of 40 making a positive impact and contribution within the Brown County community. Almost five years ago, Weakley-Watson Hardware was on the brink of closure when the Jacobs family stepped in to...
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

40 UNDER 40: Marshal McIntosh

NOTE: Throughout the month of July, BrownwoodNews.com is publishing stories daily on 40 standout citizens under the age of 40 making a positive impact and contribution within the Brown County community. An eight-year journey within the walls of City Hall has led Marshal McIntosh into the role of Deputy City...
BROWNWOOD, TX
"It ain't dying I'm talking about. It's living." Gus – Lonesome Dove. Sammy Houston Foster, of Brownwood, passed away on Friday, July 1st at the age of 70 years old. He was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma on May 27, 1952, to his father Homer H....
brownwoodnews.com

Richard Shield

Richard Shield, age 89, of Santa Anna, Texas passed from this life to the arms of Jesus on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at 8:31 am at Holiday Hill Nursing Home in Coleman. Services will be Friday at 10:00 am at the Santa Anna Cemetery Pavilion. Interment will follow with services under the care and direction of Henderson Funeral of Santa Anna.
SANTA ANNA, TX
koxe.com

Terri Lynn Carruth, 59, of Bangs

Terri Lynn Carruth, 59, of Bangs, Texas passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022. Services will be held at a later date. Terri was born September 13, 1963 in Chicago, Illinois to Anthony Tomassone and Elizabeth Brunsen. She graduated from Castleberry High School in 1983. Terri married Dennis Carruth in 1985 in Fort Worth, Texas and began a life together that blessed them with two children. Terri worked in sales most of her life which gave her opportunities to travel all over the world. She was happiest when home being the best wife/mom to her family. After her grandchildren were born, they occupied most of her time and they spent every chance they could together. Her and Dennis lived on the farm they built together in Bangs Texas and they enjoyed spending their time together watching the animals around them. Terri was loved by so many and was a second mother to most of her kid’s friends, they all still refer to her as mom.
BANGS, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Former Local Resident Johnson Now University President

Former Brownwood resident, and Howard Payne University Vice-President Dr. Brad Johnson was recently named President of College of the Ozarks, in Point Lookout, Missouri. Johnson spent about twelve years in Brownwood in two different jobs at Howard Payne. From 1996 – 1999 he was Director of Counseling at the university. He moved to Abilene for four years, but returned in 2003 when Dr. Lanny Hall was hired as President. For nearly ten years Johnson served at Howard Payne first as Vice-President of Enrollment and Student Services, and then Vice-President of Advancement.
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Brown County 4-H News: July 14

July 26 – Deadline to Apply for Bronze, Silver, & Gold Star Awards. If you are interested in applying for the Bronze, Silver, or Gold Star Awards you must fill out an application and submit a recordbook. The age groups for the awards are Bronze (Junior member), Silver (Intermediate member), and Gold (Senior member). 4-Hers that meet the criteria need to fill out an application/recordbook and have it turned back into the Extension office by July 26th. For more information, please contact Nick Gonzales at the Extension Office.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Police-Fire-EMS charity softball games announced for Oct. 29

City of Brownwood Sports Coordinator Robert Anders on Thursday shared plans for charity softball games Oct. 29 at Howard Payne University's Don Shepard Park between the Brownwood Police Department, Brownwood Fire Department and Lifeguard EMS.
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Chamber Luncheon Features Heartland Assoc. of Realtors

The July luncheon of the Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce today featured the local real estate industry. The Heartland Association of Realtors presented the program. The speakers were Laura Tilley, CEO of the Association; Rodney Martin of Setzler and Assoc. Realtors, President of the Association; Christy Meinecke of Texas Gold Star Realtors, President-Elect of the Association; and Jackie Randle, of Setzler and Assoc. Realtors.
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Court Records 7/15/22

No criminal cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk's office this week. The following marriage licenses were filed from July 8 through July 14:. The following cases were filed in the Brown County District Clerk's office from July 8 through July 14:.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
runnelscountyregister.com

Cindy Cathey – 30 years of teaching in Winters

WINGATE – Cynthia Ann Antilley Cathey, known simply as Cindy Cathey, taught in Winters ISD for over three decades. The retired teacher taught in Blackwell from 1971-1972 before coming to Winters, where she taught from 1972-2004. During her career Cathey taught 3rd grade, 4th grade, 5th grade, and 6th grade. The class size for much of that time was 43 students, "At one time I had to move my teacher's desk out of the classroom and into the hallway to make room for student desks," the retired educator pointed out.
WINTERS, TX
Texas Monthly

After Serving the Oil Fields, This Barbecue Joint Starts Anew in the Hill Country

Junior Urias introduced the modern style of Texas barbecue to Midland when he opened Up in Smoke BBQ in 2018. That location, a victim of the COVID-related oil and gas industry bust, shuttered in late 2020. Urias did it again in the Hill Country town of Early, just north of Brownwood, where he and his wife Jennifer resurrected Up in Smoke BBQ. In a town known for the seventy-six year old Underwood's Cafeteria and Bar-B-Q and its unique barbecue beef steak, Urias is producing sliced brisket and sausage better than he had in Midland at the new brick-and-mortar that opened five months ago. This one comes with a retail meat market too.
MIDLAND, TX
KTSM

Brownwood investigating overnight murder

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Brownwood police are investigating a Murder overnight. The murder happened on the 2700 block of Elizabeth Drive just after midnight Thursday. Police say officers arrived at the home after receiving reports of shots fired and found two females tending to a male victim, later identified as Ivan Sergio Garcia-Rincon, 34, who […]
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Stage 1 water restrictions placed on Brown County

Lake Brownwood reached the five (5) foot low level as of Friday, July 15, 2022. This triggers the first stage of Brown County Water Improvement District's Drought Contingency Plan. In this first stage, BCWID calls for Voluntary Water Restrictions. John Allen, Water District Manager, shared the following information concerning...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
koxe.com

Home on Belmeade Street Heavily Damaged in Tuesday Fire

Brownwood Fire investigators believe an air conditioner overloaded an electrical outlet causing a house fire Tuesday evening at 2005 Belmeade Street in south Brownwood. According to Brownwood Fire Chief Eric Hicks, firefighters responded to the scene at 6:33 pm Tuesday to find flames. The two residents were not home at the time but arrived later. Damage done to the residence on Belmeade is estimated at $95,000. The Red Cross was called to assist the residents. There were no injuries but a pet cat perished in the fire, Hicks said, adding that there was a similar fire over the weekend.
BROWNWOOD, TX

