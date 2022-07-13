Living Local: CSS Neuse one of the historic attractions to check out in Kinston

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Saint Julia AME Zion Church in Jacksonville hosted its weekly food pantry Friday for people dealing with food insecurity. Officials with the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina say the need for food has increased as inflation hits record highs. The inflation rate...
SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – People call Swansboro the friendly city by the sea. There are many reasons why that term means so much. Our Living Local series continues in Onslow County with a stop in Swansboro. The town is filled with tons of fun activities for everyone to enjoy. One of those could be heading […]
CEDAR POINT — After several years of planning and efforts to obtain funds, Cedar Point’s kayak launch has been delivered to Boathouse Creek Walking Trails Park at the end of Masonic Avenue and is ready for assembly. “It is a 16-by-26-foot floating platform with two slips,” Town Manager...
Lottery sales are soaring in North Carolina. Last year, there was a record $3.8 billion in sales with scratch-offs as the biggest seller. WRAL Investigates went through sales and prize data for every store in the state to see who was selling the most and who had the most big winners of $1,000 or more.
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Town of Winterville will celebrate the Town’s 125th anniversary with a community day hosted by the Winterville Historical and Arts Soceity, Inc. and the Winterville Chamber of Commerce. Happening Saturday, July 16th from 4 to 7 pm at the Winterville Train Depot, the...
Visit Middle Street Antiques located at 311 Middle Street in Downtown New Bern and say hello to Gail Clark for us. She’s having a Retirement Sale as she’s going out of business in August. Call 252-633-4876. Music and Nightlife. Thursday:. – Big Sam at The Tonic Parlor, 218...
A criminal investigation is underway after the cause of a Greenville Dollar General catching fire Thursday night was ruled intentional. The national hotline for mental health emergencies is changing its number Saturday. WITN First Alert Forecast for 7-15-2022. Updated: 16 hours ago. WITN First Alert Forecast for 7-15-2022. UNC Institute...
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Two local organizations are giving back to those who have been affected by disasters. United Way of Onslow County and the Onslow Strong Disaster Recovery Alliance have received furniture donations. The organizations are looking to distribute that furniture to those in need. The available furniture includes pullout beds, lounge chairs and […]
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The family of Carnie Hedgepeth expressed gratitude for the “overwhelming” support they’ve received from the community while he’s been recovering from serious injured he suffered in a June accident. Hedgepeth is Beaufort County’s emergency services director, and is also a pastor at Arthur Christian Church. “We are extremely grateful for the […]
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — While many places in Washington have changed over the years, one place has not. At Bill’s Hot Dogs, customers have been grabbing hot dog meals since 1928. When talking about Washington, the question of “have you been to Bill’s Hotdogs?” always comes up. To many, Bill’s Hot Dogs is a place to […]
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A new addition to Craven Community College’s curriculum will be introduced in a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday. Craven Community College will host the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Volt Center’s new commercial kitchen and hospitality training facility on Tuesday at 9 a.m. The Volt Center is located at 205 First Street and serves as Craven CC’s primary workforce training center.
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An event was held Thursday to remind parents to never leave their children alone in a vehicle. Each year across North Carolina and the entire U.S., children and seniors die because they are left inside a hot vehicle. The event was held in the parking lot...
Sometimes it pays to give into your food cravings. A turkey farmer in North Carolina won $100,000 in the lottery because he wanted steak for dinner. William Jones, 32, of Richlands, North Carolina, was buying a propane tank for his grill so that he could cook the steaks, he told the NC Education Lottery in a press release.
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — A flash flood impacted several areas in Pitt County and left some stranded in their cars. Jordan Anders with Public Works said crews have been working Friday, cleaning out storm drains, and will likely be at work on Monday as well. “It seems like Greenville...
In search of the best and fun things to do in Jacksonville, NC?. Though small, Jacksonville, North Carolina, is a vibrant town in Onslow County, well known as the home of the largest Marine Corps base on America’s Eastern Seaboard. This town also boasts beautiful beaches as well as...
NEW BERN, N.C (WNCT) – Craven County and surrounding areas will come together and join the fight to end Alzheimer’s. The Alzheimer’s Association – Eastern North Carolina Chapter will be hosting Walk to End Alzheimer’s – New Bern on Oct. 22 at Union Point Park. Check-in opens at 9 a.m. with an Opening Ceremony at 10 a.m. and a Walk Start at 10:30 a.m.
CEDAR POINT, N.C. (WNCT) – The construction of the first of three living shorelines in Carteret County has begun. Right off Hwy 24 between Cedar Point and Swansboro is the beginning stages of the shorelines. Officials say once it’s all complete it will improve the resiliency of the coast.
TC Smith Produce (Kim Smith) More of our area’s seasonal produce. Plus local honey and a variety of jarred goodies. B & B Eggs and Crafts (Sandra Baranich) Delicious (some are beautifully colored) free range eggs and decoupage items. Cotton Blossom Bakery: (Crysstal Baysden) Welcome back to Crystal and...
