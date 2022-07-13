John Henry Opens Up About Red Sox’s Talks With Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers

If the Red Sox fail to retain Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers — both, not just one or the other — remember these words from David Ortiz:. "They know how it is to play in Boston. Trust me, playing in Boston is not for every type of player,” Ortiz told reporters on Thursday. “I played there for so long, and it’s a distraction for a lot of players. They don’t know how to handle it. I played with a lot of superstars who were great somewhere else, but when they go to Boston, they struggled because they couldn’t pull it off with what was going on there. Those two guys, they grew up there. You know what to expect from them. You know what they’re going to give here. That’s why sometimes I don’t understand organizations sometimes walking away from that and they prefer to explore some other options. I would go with what I know. Keep it simple.”

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO