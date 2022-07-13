ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Henry Opens Up About Red Sox’s Talks With Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers

By Ricky Doyle
 2 days ago
Change is inevitable. The Boston Red Sox understand this quite well, having traded homegrown stars like Nomar Garciaparra, Jon Lester and Mookie Betts during a highly successful two-decade run that includes four World Series titles. Still, moving on can be quite painful in some instances. And while Red Sox...

NBC Sports

David Ortiz sends message to Red Sox with take on Devers, Bogaerts

The Boston Red Sox are at a crossroads regarding franchise players Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts. But if you ask David Ortiz, it shouldn't be that hard of a decision. The Red Sox legend has been on the record stating that Boston should do everything it can to keep Devers, who will hit unrestricted free agency in 2024, and Bogaerts, who is expected to out of his contract and become a free agent at the end of this season.
BOSTON, MA
WEEI Sports Radio

Alex Cora isn't happy, and he shouldn't be

The other day White Sox manager Tony La Russa offered a unique way to explain away the frustrations of his underachieving club. "At some point, your skin has to get tough," he noted. "You have to have scabs. It’s been rough enough. You don’t walk through the season, show up in October and not have any scars. We keep our toughness going; this is putting stuff in the bank that will pay off later."
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Tomase: Why this John Henry quote about Bogaerts is infuriating

John Henry weighed in on the state of the Red Sox with the trade deadline three weeks away, and one quote caught my eye, not to mention my ire. When asked by Alex Speier of The Boston Globe about reaching contract extensions with Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers, Henry sounded a familiar refrain.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Red Sox bring 1-0 series advantage over Yankees into game 2

Boston Red Sox (48-43, third in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (62-28, first in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (8-6, 4.08 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 100 strikeouts); Yankees: Jameson Taillon (9-2, 4.01 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 77 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -163, Red Sox +139;...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WEEI Sports Radio

Why David Ortiz’s comments could define the Chaim Bloom Era in Boston

If the Red Sox fail to retain Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers — both, not just one or the other — remember these words from David Ortiz:. "They know how it is to play in Boston. Trust me, playing in Boston is not for every type of player,” Ortiz told reporters on Thursday. “I played there for so long, and it’s a distraction for a lot of players. They don’t know how to handle it. I played with a lot of superstars who were great somewhere else, but when they go to Boston, they struggled because they couldn’t pull it off with what was going on there. Those two guys, they grew up there. You know what to expect from them. You know what they’re going to give here. That’s why sometimes I don’t understand organizations sometimes walking away from that and they prefer to explore some other options. I would go with what I know. Keep it simple.”
BOSTON, MA
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees 4, Red Sox 5: Ninth inning rally in vain after Bombers squander golden chances

An annoying stretch was always likely to come for the Yankees at some point. Well, it’s very much in full flow now. Down to their last three outs, the Yankees rallied after going into the ninth inning down a run. They not only tied the game, but had a golden opportunity to win it right then and there. In the 10th, they again had a great chance to get the walk-off. However again, they couldn’t get it done. Eventually, that came back to haunt them as the Red Sox came away with a 5-4 win in 11 innings in a performance that won’t be going on the Yankees’ highlight reel.
BOSTON, MA
