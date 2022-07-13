ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicksburg, MS

Vicksburg to receive high-tech cameras through NOLA project to fight crime

By Jaylan Wright
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y1amq_0geg0Qig00

VICKSBURG, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Vicksburg city leaders traveled to New Orleans to adopt and study new high-tech cameras at the University of New Orleans.

“What we have to do Monday, we’re going to adopt a resolution that sets forth the streets that we have identified that are high crime areas or areas that we need to monitor the license plate, the vehicle, any type of traffic. Then we’re going to go and access how much it costs to have these cameras put up in these locations. Once we determine that, we have every intention of going forward with it,” explained Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr.

The city has partnered with a non-profit organization project “‘NOLA,” which will monitor the cameras 24/7. The cameras will be able to detect license plates, detect gunshots of up to 100 feet, acquire facial recognition and have close zoom features.

Summer program combats crime through education

According to city leaders, a camera room is also on the way to the Vicksburg Police Department (VPD), which will also be watched Thursday through Sunday, 24 hours a day. They said these days are the highest when it comes to spikes in crime for the city.

“It’s an opportunity we believe is good for a city our size, a population our size, and where we are trying to be on the front edge of crime and not in the backside of it. We’re trying to be more preventative and make our neighborhoods and make our streets safer,” said Flaggs.

The program allows the costs of the cameras to be covered by a grant, and after five years, they will be donated to the city.

Flaggs hopes to install between 30 and 75 cameras in August. Nearly a dozen cities throughout the state are already participating in the program.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 2

Related
Magnolia State Live

Snack attack: Former Louisiana penitentiary sergeant from Mississippi arrested after she reportedly tried to smuggle drugs hidden in potato chip bags

A former Louisiana corrections officer from Mississippi has been arrested after she reportedly tried to smuggle drugs into the Louisiana State Penitentiary by hiding the drugs in potato chip bags. The search of a correctional officer as she arrived at work this morning resulted in the discovery of 16.89 ounces...
LOUISIANA STATE
WJTV 12

Jackson mother wants answers about missing son

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A heartbroken mother is pleading for answers following the disappearance of her son. Jackson police said 28-year-old Donald Hewitt Junior was last seen on Tuesday, June 14 near Pine Point Drive. His mother, Melody Vaughn, said Hewitt’s phone last located him at the park at Moss Creek Apartments. After a month […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Drug store suffered break-in attempt days after robbery

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Just days after a man stole roughly $500 from Downtown Drug Store in Jackson and got away, the drug store was victim to yet another incident involving a failed break-in. The surveillance footage displayed a man successfully shattering the glass door of the store with a brick prior to the robbery.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Safety supplies giveaway to be held in Yazoo County

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Yazoo County Fire Department and Home Depot are partnering to host the “Partners in Safety” safety supplies giveaway on Saturday, July 16. The Yazoo Herald reported safety products like smoke detectors and first aid kits will be offered to the community while supplies last.
YAZOO COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vicksburg, MS
Crime & Safety
Local
Mississippi Education
Vicksburg, MS
Education
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
City
Vicksburg, MS
WJTV 12

Officials talk security for fairgrounds events

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – There are several family-friendly events happening at the State Fairgrounds this weekend. The events include a 5K Run, the Black Rodeo, the National Physique Committee’s Championships and a dog-training show hosted by the Jackson Obedience Training Club. Security for the events has been a concern for some people who live in […]
JACKSON, MS
NOLA.com

Man killed outside stalled SUV on Danzinger Bridge, New Orleans police say

A man standing near his stalled vehicle on the Danziger Bridge was hit and killed by a car Friday afternoon, the New Orleans Police Department said. Police were called to the 5900 block of Chef Menteur Highway at 2:35 p.m. Officers said the driver of an Acura SUV had exited the vehicle after it stalled in the right downriver-bound lane of the bridge. He was standing by the vehicle when a Honda SUV crashed into him and his car.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WJTV 12

Woman accused of setting cars on fire in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Arson investigators are searching for a woman who is accused of setting two cars on fire in Jackson. Jackson fire officials said the first car was set on fire at 2838 Gentilly Drive on Tuesday, July 12. The second car was set on fire at 952 Glenwood Drive on Wednesday, July […]
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nola#Tech#Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Education
cenlanow.com

SWAT and US Marshals surround hotel on Manhattan Boulevard

HARVEY, La. (WGNO) — A heavy police presence was seen outside of a hotel in Harvey on Wednesday morning. Early reports show that the Jefferson Parish SWAT Team was on site assisting the US Marshals with a case. Teams are currently staged at the In Town Suites hotel, located...
HARVEY, LA
CBS 42

Mississippi radio personality’s home hit by stray bullet

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Robert Walker, a well-known radio host at 97.7 in Jackson a group of young men drove up and fired dozens of rounds at two other young men right outside his home July 7. “The mayor’s saying the city is safe, the city is not safe,” Walker said. Walker said his main […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

I-20, I-55 to close in Jackson for maintenance

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced that a closure will affect Interstate 20 and Interstate 55 in Jackson on Friday, July 29. MDOT officials said all lanes of Interstate 20 westbound and Interstate 55 southbound at State Street will close that night,...
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

‘I don’t need any hell-raising. I need some heaven lifting.’ Police chief urges people to give information about murder of Mississippi man

Brookhaven’s police chief urges people with information about a Tuesday night murder to make a statement on the record. At 9:26 p.m. Tuesday, Brookhaven Police officers were dispatched to a residence at 414 Old Wesson Road. “Upon arrival, officers found a subject lying on the floor, not moving,” said...
BROOKHAVEN, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

32K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy