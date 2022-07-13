ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hendersonville, TN

Local restaurant owners indicted for undocumented workers

By Darby McCarthy
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03PPaF_0geg0NJj00

Four owners of local restaurants were charged with conspiracy to harbor undocumented workers while employing them across the Midstate, as well as conspiracy to commit money laundering and conspiracy to defraud the United States.

The indictment charged Zhongzhi “Tommy” Zhuo, 46, Jianping “Alan” Zhuo, 37, and Xiaofen “Joyce” Zhuo, 38, of Hendersonville, Tennessee and Jianhua “Jason” Zhuo, 35, and Lili Wu, 32, of Gallatin, Tennessee.

The restaurants owned and operated by those charged in the indictment were Fuji Japanese Steakhouse in Hendersonville, Goodlettsville and White House, Bonfire Mongolian Grill in Hendersonville, Clarksville, Mt. Juliet and Spring Hill, and Koi Japanese Steakhouse in Gallatin.

According to the allegations, Zhongzhi, Jianping, Jianjua and Wu schemed to harbor illegal immigrants by providing financial support through employment, housing and transportation.

The charged individuals also owned or leased homes that they are accused of using to house undocumented workers.

Other allegations said that the defendants paid a broker to find and deliver undocumented workers to their restaurants and did not require any applications or documents to determine immigration status or employment authorization. They also allegedly transported the workers between residences and restaurants, while maintaining separate books to account for payments outside of their regular payroll system.

By paying the undocumented workers in cash, the employers withheld employment taxes from the IRS.

If convicted, the maximum penalties for these crimes are between five and 20 years in prison.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wilson County Source

Owners And Operators Of Japanese Restaurants Indicted In Conspiracies Related To Harboring Undocumented Workers

NASHVILLE – A nine-count federal indictment, unsealed today, charges four individuals with conspiracy to harbor undocumented workers while employing them to work at various mid-state restaurants, harboring undocumented workers, and conspiracy to commit money laundering, announced U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee. The indictment also charges these individuals and another person with conspiracy to defraud the United States by failing to collect and pay employment taxes to the IRS.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Goodlettsville, TN
City
Gallatin, TN
City
Clarksville, TN
State
Tennessee State
City
Spring Hill, TN
City
Hendersonville, TN
WSMV

Owner of roofing company facing charges for home improvement fraud

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - It’s a company that says they will “Solve your Roofing Problems.”. But Sgt. Michael Warren with the Fraud Unit at MNPD says that’s not what the’s hearing from consumers in Middle Tennessee. ”It was surprising cause I’ve heard of this vendor, well...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

MNPD on scene of fatal shooting in midtown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One man is dead after a shooting in the 1300 block of 14th Avenue South. Metro police said the shooting happened Friday night around 7:20 p.m. Officials are on the scene. Attempts are being made to identify the victim and the circumstances leading to the shooting.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Immigrants#Money Laundering#Jianhua Jason Zhuo#Fuji Japanese Steakhouse#White House#Bonfire Mongolian#Koi Japanese Steakhouse
WKRN News 2

New name on TBI most wanted list

WEAKLEY CO., Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has added a fugitive to its most wanted list. Investigators said Julien De Mone Hardin is considered armed and dangerous. He’s wanted out of Weakley County in West Tennessee. The 36-year-old is accused of murder. He’s facing charges of...
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
beckersspine.com

Tennessee's largest orthopedic group opens 2nd new location in a month

Nashville-based Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance is opening a new location in Murfreesboro, Tenn., according to a July 15 news release shared in Rutherford County Source. The new location is the second in Murfreesboro and the second office the practice opened since the end of June. TOA also opened a Brentwood, Tenn., clinic and physical therapy facility June 27.
MURFREESBORO, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
IRS
wgnsradio.com

Unknown Man Allegedly Breaks Into Local Non-Profit - Can you identify him?

Murfreesboro Detectives are seeking the identity of a person of interest who is wanted for questioning after a break-in at Greenhouse Ministries. The incident occurred on July 9th. An individual was captured on video prior to the thrift store opening, selecting clothing, hats, and other items. Evidently, the person was...
MURFREESBORO, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

30K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy