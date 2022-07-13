ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What is The Rehearsal on HBO about?

By Sandy C.
 2 days ago
On July 15, HBO and HBO Max will debut a new comedy series from Nathan Fielder, The Rehearsal. What is the new series about and how is it different from Fielder’s other hit comedy, Nathan for You? Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the premiere....

