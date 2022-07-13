ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nats Closer Tanner Rainey Likely Done For Season

By SportsGrid
 2 days ago
In a lost season for the Washington Nationals (30-59), they may have just lost their closer for the rest of the way. Tanner Rainey was placed on the 60-day injured list with a right UCL sprain. These types of injuries usually...

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

