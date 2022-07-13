ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

San Jacinto sidewalk repair still open for applicants

By Nicole Williams
KFDA
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The San Jacinto neighborhood still has applications open for free for 75 percent reduced sidewalk repairs, to help make the neighborhood more walkable. There are currently 16 homes involved in the project but the neighborhood association expects more once the process starts. The project will...

www.newschannel10.com

Comments / 1

abc7amarillo.com

Water line break costly for businesses in southwest Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A break in a water line in Amarillo forced businesses along S.W. 45th Avenue to change their operations resulting in a loss of revenue. So how are businesses coping after being told their water was going to be off for a day or longer before having service restored Friday morning?
KFDA

WATER WASTERS: It’s the city’s problem

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With water conservation a big deal in the Panhandle, we all have to do our part to keep it flowing — not overflowing. Pictures were sent to NewsChannel 10 by a concerned viewer. They found wayward sprinklers in what appears to be water waste. Several...
Myhighplains.com

Assistant City Attorney for Amarillo Interviewed on Hey Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Courtney White is the Assistant City Attorney for the City of Amarillo, and she’s this week’s guest on the Hey Amarillo Podcast. A conversation with Courtney White, assistant city attorney for the City of Amarillo. Growing up the daughter of two lawyers, White initially started her legal career in a local firm before shifting her attention to municipal law—one of the most generalist occupations within the legal community. White tells host Jason Boyett what she loves about being a “low-level bureaucrat,” what legal work looks like at City Hall, and why she was nominated this spring to become president-elect of the 35,000-member Texas Young Lawyers Association. (Ultimately White lost that election but enjoyed the campaign process.) This episode is sponsored by Shemen Dental and the TEXAS Outdoor Musical.
KFDA

Active COVID-19 cases surpasses 2,000 in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Public Health Department reported today active COVID-19 cases passed another milestone on their way back up surpassing, 2,000 cases. Combined cases in Potter and Randall counties had previously dropped below 100 in May. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention rates the community level...
KFDA

5th annual Water Bash to take place at Bones Hooks Park

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The 5th annual Water Bash will take place at Bones Hooks Park Saturday, July 30. Tremaine Brown, owner of Shi Lee’s BBQ and Soul Food, is hosting the event along with other community partners. The public event will feature water balloon and water gun wars...
KFDA

Amarillo nonprofit hosting women’s empowerment event

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A new Amarillo nonprofit is hosting a women’s empowerment event. ‘The 4 Projects’ will be hosting their launch event on Saturday, July 30. It will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the ‘Moment Event Center.’. Tickets are $60 and come...
KFDA

Amarillo police taking applications for 100th Police Academy

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is accepting applications for it’s 100th Police Academy. The Civil Service Exam for the Academy will be September 10, and Amarillo police will also be holding a Recruiting Event at the Downtown Library on July 16, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
KFDA

Amarillo City crews working on water main break near South Coulter

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - City crews are working on a ruptured water main that will leave businesses in the vicinity of South Coulter and Southwest 45th without water for much of the day. A main under a sidewalk has failed and needs replacing. Notices delivered to businesses said repairs and...
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo resident sues diocese, St. Joseph’s church after salmonella outbreak

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to documents filed in Potter County District Court Friday morning, an Amarillo resident has filed a lawsuit against the Roman Catholic Diocese of Amarillo and St. Joseph’s Catholic Church after an outbreak of salmonella that was believed to be linked to enchilada meals served at the church in late March.
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Lake Meredith to begin maintenance work Friday

FRITCH, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials on the Lake Meredith National Recreation Area Facebook page said maintenance will begin in the Cedar Canyon area beginning on Friday. According to the post, On Friday, July 15, the Lake Meredith Maintenance Division will begin maintenance in the Cedar Canyon area by performing cyclic drainage maintenance, boat ramp maintenance, […]
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

AISD released a School Supply List for the 2022-2023 School Year

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On Thursday, officials from Amarillo ISD said they wanted to make the process of purchasing school supplies easier for families, by implementing a districtwide standard for elementary and secondary school supply lists. According to an AISD release, all students are required to have ample supplies from the lists provided. As supplies are […]
KFDA

Amarillo woman acquitted from charges for 2018 murder

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County jury has acquitted a woman who was charged with first degree murder from a 2018 case on Thursday. According to court documents, the First Degree Murder trial of Desiray Burk has ended with a verdict of acquittal Thursday evening. Documents say on May...
kgncnewsnow.com

City Council Approves Renovations for Thompson Memorial Park

One of Amarillo’s oldest parks will be getting a makeover very soon. During Tuesday’s City Council Meeting, the council agreed by a unanimous vote to proceed with renovations for Thompson Memorial Park, located at 2401 Dumas Dr. Funded by the American Rescue Plan Act, moving with renovations for...
Comments / 0

